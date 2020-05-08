La Crosse sports briefs

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Marquette adds transfer
MILWAUKEE — The Marquette University men’s basketball program has added Gardner-Webb transfer Jose Perez, who scored at least 15 points a game for his former team each of the last two seasons.
Perez will sit out the 2020-21 season because of NCAA transfer rules before playing for Marquette in 2021-22. The 6-foot-5 guard has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said Friday in a statement that Perez’s “experience, toughness and desire to get better will make our program better.”
Perez averaged 15 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists as a sophomore in 2019-20. He had 15.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3 assists per game his freshman year.
The addition of Perez comes three weeks after Marquette announced the arrival of Ohio State transfer D.J. Carton, who averaged 10.4 points and played 20 games for the Buckeyes this season before stepping away from the program at the end of January.
NEW MEXICO STATE COACH TO STAY: New Mexico State’s men’s basketball coach Chris Jans is staying for another year.
The Las Cruces Sun-News reports head coach Jans put to rest speculation on Wednesday that he would leave for East Tennessee State.
Jans announced on Twitter that he would return to the Aggies next season. He wrote, “Let’s Run It Back. #AggieUp #UnfinishedBusiness.”
The Fairbank, Iowa, native is now entering his fourth season as New Mexico State’s shot-caller with an 83-17 record under his belt.
“(My wife) Sheri and I are excited to remain a part of the Las Cruces community and New Mexico State University,” Jans later said in a statement. “Our staff and I will continue to work hard to make Aggie Nation proud of this historic program. Although we appreciate the attention the program has received, we are looking forward to getting back on the floor with our players.”
Jans remains under contract through the 2022-2023 season with an annual base salary of $290,000.
NASCAR
Three races canceled in revision
NASCAR has canceled races at Richmond, Va., Chicagoland Speedway and Sonoma Raceway in California, as it revises its schedule to restart the season.
NASCAR plans to race at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina on May 17 and May 20. Since those races weren’t originally scheduled, NASCAR forfeited events at its Richmond and Chicago tracks. Richmond was originally scheduled for April 19 and Chicagoland was scheduled for June 21.
Speedway Motorsports traded its road course race in Sonoma scheduled for June 14 for a Cup race at Charlotte on May 27.
NASCAR is attempting to race at tracks within driving distance of its North Carolina-based teams as it resumes competition following the sports shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. It has only announced races through May.
The canceling of the Chicago race is an ominous sign for workers at the track in Joliet, Illinois. The track staff was hit this week with a second round of layoffs by NASCAR since the pandemic.
NFL
Jaguars to sign Glennon as backup
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with journeyman quarterback Mike Glennon, giving them a veteran backup behind Gardner Minshew.
Jacksonville also has fourth-year pro Joshua Dobbs and rookie Jake Luton on its roster. Dobbs has never started an NFL game.
The 6-foot-7 Glennon has played for Oakland (2019), Arizona (2018) and Chicago (2017) after beginning his career in Tampa Bay (2013-16). The Buccaneers drafted him in the third round in 2013. He made $18.5 million during his one season with the Bears.
The 30-year-old Glennon has completed 61 percent of his passes for 5,163 yards, with 36 touchdowns and 20 interceptions, in 29 games over seven NFL seasons.
Jaguars coach Doug Marrone has repeatedly expressed his desire to add an experienced quarterback since the team traded Nick Foles to Chicago. Former Cincinnati starter Andy Dalton was a target, but he signed with Dallas last week.
BROWNS RE-SIGN HIGGINS: Rashard Higgins is back on Cleveland’s roster. It remains to be seen if he’s back in the game plan.
Higgins’ signing to a one-year, $910,000 contract was made official Friday by the Browns, who brought back the free agent following a strange 2019 season for the former fifth-round draft pick.
Higgins was limited by a knee injury last season, but he also fell from favor with former coach Freddie Kitchens and finished with four catches for 55 yards. It was a dramatic drop for Higgins, who in 2018 became a favorite target for quarterback Baker Mayfield and had 39 receptions for 572 yards and four touchdowns.
The Browns also waived defensive tackle Brandin Bryant.
The 25-year-old Higgins is the longest tenured receiver with Cleveland. He’ll compete for the No. 3 receiver spot behind Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. along with rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones and others.
In four seasons, Higgins has 76 catches for 1,016 yards and seven touchdowns.
NIHILL PROMOTED BY TITANS: Burke Nihill has been promoted to Tennessee Titans president/CEO to replace Steve Underwood, who is retiring from a full-time role.
Underwood, who joined the organization in 1991, will remain as a senior counselor for the team.
Nihill, in his fifth season with the Titans, was promoted in February to a senior vice president position that gave him control of stadium and facility operations. He held the additional title of chief legal officer.
Nihill led efforts to bring the 2019 NFL draft to Nashville, which was a huge success, and is overseeing the renovation and expansion of Saint Thomas Sports Park, home to the team’s offices and practice facility.
Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement released by the team Friday that Underwood’s long history with the team “places him among the titans of professional sports executives.”
Underwood helped orchestrate the team’s move from Houston in 1997. He acted as the principal negotiator with local governments in Houston, Memphis and Nashville. He retired in 2011 before rejoining the organization in 2015 on an interim basis. The interim tag was removed the following year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!