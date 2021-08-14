La Crosse sports briefs

The Knights picked up a 6-3, 6-1 win from Elle Bolstad and Jada Wahl at No. 1 doubles. The team of Emma Larson and Emily Gronholz (No. 2) and the team of Makayla Boldt and Rileigh Olson (No. 3) made it a clean sweep for Luther.

Cate Bruemmer and Maddie Crabtree also won singles matches at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, for the Knights.

RUNNING

Fredrickson wins PWD half marathon

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Hayden Fredrickson and Rachel Ragona had never competed in the Leinenkugel’s Pure Water Days half marathon prior to Saturday morning.

But that didn’t matter as they cruised to victories in their respective races as a part of a busy morning of running at the yearly event hosted by the Chippewa Falls YMCA.

Fredrickson, from Viroqua, had the top time of all runners after completing the course in 1 hour, 10 minutes and 56 seconds to finish more than two minutes in front of Eau Claire’s Brent Kann (1:13:20) for the top spot. Ragona was third overall and first in the female division with her time of 1:22:33 while St. Paul’s Lexie Tremble was second in 1:27.20.