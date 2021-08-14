La Crosse sports briefs

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Viterbo sweeps past Madonna
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Viterbo University women’s volleyball team beat another nationally ranked team to remain undefeated after the first weekend of the season.
The 13th-ranked V-Hawks won another match in straight sets, beating No. 22 Madonna University (Mich.) 25-20, 25-13, 25-19 at the PBCSC Volleyball Classic on Saturday.
Viterbo (4-0) has won every set it’s played this season and was led Saturday by Maya Roberts, who had 13 kills and posted a .370 hitting percentage. Katie Frohmader added nine and Holmen High School graduate Kenzie Winker eight.
Abbey Johnson had 25 assists, eight digs and a team-high four aces for the V-Hawks, who received 11 digs from Caledonia graduate Adrianna Reinhart and five block assists from Miah Garant.
Viterbo plays Life University at Babson Park, Fla., on Monday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Onalaska Luther opens with win
The Onalaska Luther High School girls tennis team swept the three doubles matches on its way to a 5-2 nonconference dual victory over Aquinas on Saturday.
Every match was decided in straight sets with the Blugolds getting wins from Danica Silcox and Kate Fortney at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively. Silcox won 6-1, 6-0 and Fortney 6-0, 6-1.
The Knights picked up a 6-3, 6-1 win from Elle Bolstad and Jada Wahl at No. 1 doubles. The team of Emma Larson and Emily Gronholz (No. 2) and the team of Makayla Boldt and Rileigh Olson (No. 3) made it a clean sweep for Luther.
Cate Bruemmer and Maddie Crabtree also won singles matches at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, for the Knights.
RUNNING
Fredrickson wins PWD half marathon
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Hayden Fredrickson and Rachel Ragona had never competed in the Leinenkugel’s Pure Water Days half marathon prior to Saturday morning.
But that didn’t matter as they cruised to victories in their respective races as a part of a busy morning of running at the yearly event hosted by the Chippewa Falls YMCA.
Fredrickson, from Viroqua, had the top time of all runners after completing the course in 1 hour, 10 minutes and 56 seconds to finish more than two minutes in front of Eau Claire’s Brent Kann (1:13:20) for the top spot. Ragona was third overall and first in the female division with her time of 1:22:33 while St. Paul’s Lexie Tremble was second in 1:27.20.
The 21-year old Fredrickson has been training for marathon competition and said he’s planning on running at next month’s Eau Claire Marathon, but just found out about the Pure Water Days half marathon at the start of the month. All the month’s worth of miles already put in had him already in a good place for the quick turnaround to get ready. He drove the course the night before to get familiar with what he’d be seeing, came out of the gates ahead of his intended pace and stayed there on the way to the victory.
“I was feeling really, really good,” said Fredrickson, a Westby High School graduate who placed sixth in the WIAA Division 2 state cross country meet as a senior in 2017. “Better than I expected. But I came in trying to run a 1:10 and that’s exactly what I did, so I can’t complain.”
MLB
Newman’s four 2B tie MLB record, lead Pirates over Brewers
PITTSBURGH — Kevin Newman tied a major league record with four doubles — in successive innings, no less — and the Pittsburgh Pirates rolled over the Milwaukee Brewers 14-4 Saturday to snap their eight-game losing streak in the first game of a doubleheader.
For more from game two, see LaCrosseTribune.com.
Newman doubled in each inning from the third through the sixth in the seven-inning game. He also scored four times.
Newman’s third double drove in two to spark a six-run fifth that included Bryan Reynolds’ two-run homer. That outburst broke the game open, giving the Pirates a 12-4 lead.
The only Pirates to previously hit four doubles in a game were Hall of Famer Paul Waner in 1932 and Adam Frazier in 2019.
Rookie Hoy Park had three of the Pirates’ 19 hits. Ke’Bryan Hayes, Reynolds, Rodolfo Castro and Gregory Polanco added two hits each. Hayes, Jacob Stallings and Newman had two RBIs apiece.
Pinch-hitter Wilmer Difo and Hayes added RBIs in the big fifth.
Chasen Shreve (1-0) struck out the side in the fifth.
College Football
Notre Dame has its quarterback: Wisconsin transfer Coan
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan is Notre Dame’s starting quarterback.
Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly announced the choice Saturday in a Twitter post after suggesting for the last week that a decision would be coming soon.
Notre Dame opens Sept. 5 at Florida State.
Coan started for Wisconsin in 2019, leading the Badgers to the Big Ten title game. He completed 70% of his passes and threw for 2,727 yards and 18 touchdowns two seasons ago.
Coan broke his foot before last season’s abbreviated Big Ten schedule began in late October and did not play, losing the starting job to former blue-chip recruit Graham Mertz.
Coan transferred in the offseason to Notre Dame, where the Irish were looking to replace long-time starter Ian Book, who was drafted in the fourth round by New Orleans.
Coan, a graduate transfer heading into his senior season, was competing against underclassmen Drew Pyne and Tyler Buchner, a freshman.
“All three quarterbacks distinguished themselves in the spring and preseason camp,” Kelly said. “Clearly, each has the skills necessary to lead, but Jack proved to be more consistent and therefore, going into our opener, gives us the best chance for success.”
Coan and Notre Dame face Wisconsin at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sept. 25.