La Crosse sports briefs

YOUTH HOCKEY
Sparta/Viroqua co-op wins state
Sparta and Viroqua youth hockey have enjoyed a good rivalry in past years, but a formed co-op resulted in a state championship this month.
The Sparta/Viroqua bantam team (seventh-, eighth- and ninth-graders) won the Division 2B championship in Sheboygan, Wis., in early March by beating teams from Shawano, Oregon and Janesville.
Sparta/Viroqua beat Shawano 4-2 and Oregon 10-1 on March 7 before squeaking by Janesville 2-1 on March 8.
The state championship is the first in more than 20 years for any youth hockey team involving Sparta, and it tops the bantams’ more recent third-place finish in 2011 and fifth-place finish in 2012.
Brennan Otten led Sparta/Viroqua with four goals during the three games, while Sawyar Kehren added three goals and two assists. Dalton Buros had two goals and one assist, and Colin Simonson scored three goals.
Goalkeeper Alex Hoyum had 46 saves in the three games. He had 19 against Shawano, 14 against Oregon and 13 against Janesville.
Landon Burkhardt, Sidney Ricks, Charles Tempski, Conor Williams, Davy Doherty, Hayden Peterson, Aiden Carney, Hudson Nundahl, Tucker Gretebeck, Ryder Steele, Dylan Kaduc, Ethan Chmura and Paul Eddy also played on the team. Chad Williams, Jason Steele Frank Doherty and Peter Kaduc coached it.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Horstman caps prolific career
Bangor High School graduate Morgan Horstman completed her career with the UW-Platteville women’s basketball team fourth on its all-time scoring list.
Horstman, whose 1,353 points at Bangor ranks second all-time, scored 1,331 points while playing 105 games for the Pioneers. She was an All-WIAC first-team selection as a junior and an honorable mention choice this season.
Horstman ranked second on the roster with an average of 13.0 points per game. She also averaged 4.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game while starting all 24 games she played, and her career averages were 12.7 ppg and 4.9 rpg.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UW-L releases 2020 schedule
The UW-La Crosse football team released its 2020 schedule Friday afternoon. The Eagles, who were 7-3 (5-2 WIAC) in 2019, have five home games but start the season on the road against nonconference foe Concordia College (Minn.) at 1 p.m. Sept. 5.
UW-L is also on the road in Week 2 at the University of Dubuque (Iowa) on Sept. 12 before its home-opener against Dakota State (S.D.) at 4 p.m. Sept. 19.
The Eagles open conference play by hosting UW-Stevens Point at 1 p.m. Oct. 3. UW-L also has home conference games against UW-Whitewater (Oct. 17), UW-River Falls (Nov. 7) and UW-Platteville (Nov. 14). The Eagles will play at UW-Stout (Oct. 10), UW-Oshkosh (Oct. 24) and UW-Eau Claire (Oct. 31).
NFL
Gordon signs with Broncos
Melvin Gordon’s bet on himself has landed him in a new NFL locale.
The former University of Wisconsin running back reportedly agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract on Friday with the Denver Broncos. Gordon spent his first five years in the NFL with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport was the first to report the details of Gordon’s new contract.
Gordon missed four games last season while he was holding out for a new contract from the Chargers, but they allowed him to leave in free agency.
Gordon joins a Denver team that already has an established starter at running back in Phillip Lindsay, which could help both players avoid injuries by sharing the load. He’ll also fill a need as a receiving threat out of the Broncos backfield.
In 67 NFL games, Gordon has 4,240 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns on 1,059 carries. He has 224 catches for 1,873 yards and 11 scores.
The Kenosha, Wis., native was tallied 4,915 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns during his Badgers career (2011-14). He won the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back in 2014 and was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy. He’s the fourth-leading rusher in Wisconsin history behind Ron Dayne, Jonathan Taylor and Montee Ball.
GRIFFEN WON’T RETURN TO VIKINGS: Just hours after receiver Stefon Diggs posted his farewell to Vikings fans after this week’s trade to Buffalo, the team’s longest-tenured player did the same on Friday afternoon.
Defensive end Everson Griffen announced on his Instagram account he was leaving the Vikings after a decade in Minnesota. Griffen’s agent, Brian Murphy, clarified in a statement that he was breaking off contract talks with the Vikings because “they have to spend their money elsewhere.”
“Could not be more grateful for the unconditional support and love I received from SKOL Nation,” Griffen wrote on Instagram. “While it is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye, I leave Minnesota in the best physical and mental shape I have ever been and have many Pro Bowl seasons to come! Wherever my next stop is, I will always be grateful to and cheering for the Vikings. Thank you all for the love, support and memories.”
Diggs, whom the Vikings netted three draft picks for trading to Buffalo on Monday night, also shared his appreciation to Vikings fans on Friday.
“The state of Minnesota and the entire Vikings organization will always hold a special place in my heart because it is where my NFL story began,” Diggs wrote on his Instagram account. “Much Love Skol Nation!!!”
FALCONS SIGN GURLEY: The Falcons, who released Devonta Freeman earlier this week, are set to sign former Georgia standout Todd Gurley to a one-year deal, multiple reports have been confirmed.
After a storied career at Georgia, Gurley was selected 10th overall by the St. Louis Rams in the 2015 draft — two picks after the Falcons selected defensive end Vic Beasley.
Gurley was released by the now-Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, while Beasley was allowed to leave in free agency after the 2019 season. Beasley, who had a league-high 15.5 sacks in 2016 with 15.5, recently signed a one-year deal worth up to $12.5 million with Tennessee.
Gurley was an immediate NFL success, rushing for more than 1,000 yards as a rookie and earning Pro Bowl honors. He had dynamic seasons in 2017 and 2018, rushing for more than 1,200 yards and a league-leading 13 touchdowns in 2017 and 17 in 2018.
In the following season during the Rams’ march to the Super Bowl, Gurley was slowed by injury. Last season, he clearly wasn’t in his top form and rushed for 857 yards on 223 carries.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Howard is AP All-State first team
The college basketball season came to an emphatic, dramatic end with the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament. The dream of playing under the bright lights of March Madness, of possibly hoisting a national championship trophy, wiped out by the coronavirus.
For a handful of players, earning a postseason honor offers a glimmer of happiness amid the uncertainty.
“Getting these awards, it brings brightness to my life right now,” Seton Hall’s Myles Powell said. “To have it end so quickly was just like ... man.”
Powell added to his load Friday when he joined Dayton’s Obi Toppin, Iowa’s Luka Garza, Marquette’s Markus Howard and Oregon’s Payton Pritchard on The Associated Press All-America first team.
Toppin was the lone unanimous choice, receiving 65 votes from a nationwide media panel after averaging 20 points and 7 rebounds while shooting 63 percent in a breakout season. The 6-foot-9 sophomore helped the third-ranked Flyers match the program’s highest ranking and be on track for a potential No. 1 seed before the NCAA Tournament was shelved. He is Dayton’s first first-team AP All-American.
Howard was a second-team AP All-American as a junior last season after finishing fifth nationally in scoring at 25 points per game. The 5-11 senior upped his scoring average to 27.8 points to lead the nation in 2019-20 and finished seventh in NCAA history with 434 career 3-pointers.
“It’s truly amazing to be mentioned among other great players across the country,” said Howard, the first Marquette player to make the first team since Dwyane Wade in 2003. “It’s truly an honor and definitely means a lot. It’s definitely something I wouldn’t be able to accomplish myself. There were so many people who helped me accomplish that.”
Devon Dotson (Kansas), Udoka Azubuike (Kansas), Cassius Winston (Michigan State), Malachi Flynn (San Diego State) and Vernon Carey Jr. (Duke) were named to the second team.
Filip Petrusev (Gonzaga), Jordan Nwora (Louisville), Jared Butler (Baylor), Tre Jones (Duke) and Jalen Smith (Maryland) were named third-teamers, while Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu earned honorable mention.
EDWARDS DECLARES FOR DRAFT: Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards announced his plans to enter the NBA draft on Friday.
Edwards’ spot in the next NBA draft was expected even before he played his first game for the Bulldogs. Edwards, from Holy Spirit Prep in Atlanta, was one of the nation’s top recruits last season. He has been regarded as one of the top draft prospects.
Edwards, a 6-foot-5 guard, led the nation’s freshmen with his average of 19.1 points per game. He added 5.2 rebounds.