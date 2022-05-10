La Crosse sports briefs

NBA

Bucks get preseason games in Abu Dhabi

The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks will have two preseason matchups at Abu Dhabi in October, marking the NBA’s first games in the United Arab Emirates and the Arabian Gulf.

The two exhibitions will take place Oct. 6 and Oct. 8 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The NBA announced the games Tuesday in conjunction with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

They’re the third and fourth international preseason games known to be on next season’s schedule.

The Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards are heading to Saitama, Japan, for games on Sept. 30 and Oct. 2. Those will be the first games for the NBA outside of North America since Jan. 24, 2020, when Milwaukee and Charlotte met in Paris for a regular-season game about six weeks before the global pandemic started.

The last time the NBA traveled overseas for preseason contests was October 2019, when Sacramento and Indiana played twice in Mumbai, Houston and Toronto played twice in Saitama and the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn played a pair of games in China.

The teams going overseas for preseason games typically are allowed to open training camps a few days before the rest of the league. Most teams are expecting camps to begin Sept. 26, which – assuming the schedule stays as per usual – would put the league on target to hold opening night next season on Oct. 18.

The Bucks-Hawks exhibitions, billed as The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022, are part of a multi-year partnership between the NBA and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum went to Abu Dhabi in November to sign a multiyear deal between the league and tourism officials there.

The partnership includes the launching earlier this year of the first Jr. NBA Abu Dhabi League, a youth basketball league for 450 boys and girls 11-14 years old from schools across Abu Dhabi.

The partnership also includes a variety of interactive fan events featuring appearances by current and former NBA players, a series of NBA FIT clinics promoting health and wellness plus an NBA 2K League exhibition event at Middle East Film & Comic Con.

NFL

Brady to eventually join Fox Sports

NEW YORK — Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will join Fox Sports as its lead football analyst once his playing career ends, the network said Tuesday.

When that actually happens is unclear, because Brady recently changed his mind about retiring and said he plans to continue playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season.

Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch made the announcement during a corporate investor call on Tuesday.

“Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, he will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives,” Murdoch said.

Murdoch said it’s “entirely up to” Brady when he decides to retire from football and join Fox. Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title following the 2020 season and NFC South championship last season. He teamed with coach Bill Belichick to win six Super Bowls during 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

Fox recently lost its top football announcers, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, to ESPN. It replaced Buck with Burkhardt.

Murdoch offered no other details on the deal.

NICKELODEON TO BROADCAST CHRISTMAS DAY GAME: Call it a slime-time matchup: The NFL game on Christmas Day between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams will be broadcast by Nickelodeon.

The network, which previously televised two playoff games, and CBS will handle TV duties on Dec. 25 at 4:30 p.m. EST. The Super Bowl champion Rams will host the game, which also will be streamed by Paramount+.

Nickelodeon has had success with its youth-oriented telecasts during wild-card weekend alongside the NFL broadcast on CBS. This season, that collaboration will shift to the regular season and Christmas Day. It’s expected to be part of a holiday tripleheader.

Another twist in the schedule, which will be released in full on Thursday night, will have a doubleheader on the second Monday night of the schedule — with an overlap. On Sept. 19, the Tennessee Titans will be at the Buffalo Bills for a 7:15 p.m. EDT kickoff. At 8:30 p.m., the Minnesota Vikings take on the Eagles in Philadelphia. Usually, any Monday night doubleheader has had one game at a time.

Previously announced were the international games:

Nov. 13, the first regular-season NFL game in Germany, Tampa Bay vs. Seattle in Munich.

Oct. 9, Green Bay becomes the final team to play in Europe, facing the Giants at the home of Premier League soccer team Tottenham in London. The previous week, Minnesota plays New Orleans there.

Oct. 30, Wembley Stadium will host the Broncos against the Jaguars.

Nov. 21, San Francisco and Arizona at Mexico City.

The season will kick off Thursday, Sept. 8, presumably with the champion Rams as host.

DOLPHINS SIGN MICHEL: The Miami Dolphins signed running back Sony Michel to a one-year contract on Tuesday, bringing a South Florida native back to his home area.

Michel has been part of two Super Bowl-winning teams in his four NFL seasons, after helping New England win a title in the 2018 season and the Los Angeles Rams win the crown last season.

He has rushed for 3,137 yards on 743 carries over his career, spending the first three of those seasons with the Patriots.

Michel’s deal will pay him $2.1 million this season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0