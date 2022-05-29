La Crosse sports briefs

MLB

Rays earn split with Yankees

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Taylor Walls and Ji-Man Choi homered for Tampa Bay's only hits, and the Rays scored two runs in the seventh inning on four walks and a hit batter in a 4-2 win over the New York Yankees on Sunday that gained a four-game split.

Walls, in a 1 for 34 slide, homered on a 3-1 fastball from Luis Severino (3-1) for a 2-1 lead in the fifth and then made an outstanding defensive play to end the eighth inning. With runners on second and third, Walls ranged to the shortstop side of second and dived to grab Aaron Hicks' grounder, then popped to his feet and threw out Hicks by a step at first.

Gleyber Torres had three hits, including a second-inning home run against Shane McClanahan (5-2). Torres' ninth home run of the season matched in 161 plate appearances his total in 516 last season.

Severino was forced to switch from a gray glove to a brown model by umpires before his first pitch. He walked his first two batters of the seventh, Wander Franco and Choi, then struck out Manuel Margot and was replaced by Ron Marinaccio.

Marinaccio walked Walls and pinch-hitter Harold Ramirez on five pitches each, forcing in a run, then hit Mike Zunino with a first-pitch slider, giving the Rays a 4-1 lead.

Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 18th home run, a drive off Colin Poche in the eighth. Judge was the designated hitter after three straight days on the outfield in the articifial turf.

J.P. Feyereisen pitched a perfect ninth for his first save this season in two chances.

Red Sox 12, Orioles 2

BOSTON — Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run homer, one of Boston’s season-high five longballs in a win over Baltimore.

Rafael Devers, Kiké Hernández, Franchy Cordero and Christian Arroyo each hit a solo drive for the Red Sox, who posted their ninth win in 12 games.

All five Boston home runs came in four innings against Bruce Zimmermann (2-3). He allowed a previous career-high four homers in his last start Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

Chants of “Let’s go, Celtics!” echoed around Fenway Park a handful of times and got louder when Boston scored five times in the eighth. The Celtics played at the Miami Heat hours later in Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals.

Xander Bogaerts had three hits, including a two-run double. Cordero added a two-run double and Arroyo homered on the first pitch after he had to get a new bat.

Jake Pivetta (4-4) gave up one run on five hits in six innings, improving to 4-0 with a 1.59 ERA in his last five starts.

Zimmermann allowed six runs and eight hits.

Tigers 2, Guardians 1

DETROIT Harold Castro homered for the third time in three games, Jeimer Candelario also connected and the Detroit beat Cleveland.

Detroit won despite getting just four hits. The Tigers beat Cleveland for just the seventh time in their last 28 games at Comerica Park.

Tigers starter Elvin Rodriguez pitched four scoreless innings, allowing two hits in his second major league start. He struck out four and walked none before exiting with lower-body cramping.

The 24-year-old righty came up limping during his fifth-inning warmup and had to leave. Acquired from the Los Angeles Angels as part of the trade for Justin Upton in 2017, he was recalled from Triple-A Toledo last week to take the spot of injured starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez.

Gregory Soto, the sixth Detroit pitcher, worked around a two-out single and closed for his eighth save.

Luke Maile drove in Cleveland’s lone run in the seventh inning with a sacrifice fly that scored Andres Gimenez.

Castro homered in the fourth off Triston McKenzie (3-4).

Braves 6, Marlins 3

ATLANTA — Marcell Ozuna hit two home runs as part of Atlanta's barrage of extra-base hits in their win over Miami, giving the Braves their first winning homestand of the season.

Of the Braves’ 11 hits, nine were for extra bases, including six doubles. Ozuna’s second homer of the game, his 10th of the season, traveled 458 feet into the upper left-field seats in the third.

Austin Riley had two hits and drove in two runs for Atlanta. Ozuna and Riley hit back-to-back homers off Elieser Hernández in the first inning. Ozzie Albies and William Contreras hit back-to-back doubles to produce a run in the second.

Riley and Matt Olson delivered run-scoring doubles in consecutive at-bats in the fifth.

Giants 6, Reds 4

CINCINNATI — Evan Longoria was unhappy when plate umpire Shane Livensparger called him out on full-count slider in the fifth inning that Longoria thought missed the low, outside corner.

Then in the eighth, Longoria dropped his bat and started taking off his shin guard when Art Warren's 3-1 slider was called a strike.

Longoria drove the next pitch for a three-run, opposite-field homer to key a six-run inning that lifted San Francisco over Cincinnati.

Longoria's home run, a drive to right, was his fourth in four games.

Tyler Mahle took a no-hit bid into the seventh and Cincinnati led 2-0 in the eighth when Tommy La Stella doubled off Jeff Hoffman with one out, Wilmer Flores walked with two outs and Joc Pederson slapped a run-scoring single to right.

Warren (2-2) relieved, and Longoria reached down for a full-count fastball.

Miami's Jorge Soler provided all of the team's runs by hitting two homers. Max Fried (5-2) gave up the first of those in the first inning before posting five consecutive scoreless innings.

Nationals 6, Rockies 5

WASHINGTON — Juan Soto snapped a 15-game home run drought with a two-run shot, Tanner Rainey got the final five outs and Washington held off Colorado.

Soto added a double and a walk for the Nationals, who took three of four from the Rockies. Lane Thomas had a two-run homer.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland (1-5) exited with an apparent left leg injury with two outs in the sixth inning. He landed awkwardly on his 107th pitch and pointed to his leg. Freeland, who was helped off the field, was charged with five runs on seven hits. He walked four and struck out two.

After pulling within 6-3 in the seventh, the Rockies got RBI singles from Brendan Rodgers and Sam Hilliard with one out in the eighth against Kyle Finnegan. With runners on first and third, Nationals closer Rainey struck out Elias Diaz and Charlie Blackmon.

Rainey finished with a 1-2-3 ninth for his fifth save.

