La Crosse sports briefs

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Eagles eliminated from WIAC Tournament

WHITEWATER, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse baseball team lost an 11-4 elimination game to UW-Oshkosh on Friday and had its season ended with a 24-18 record.

The Eagles were held scoreless through the first five innings and trailed 6-0 before scoring twice in the bottom of the sixth at Prucha Field.

Center fielder Zach Carney was 2 for 3 with two RBI, and first baseman George Seaman hit his third home run of the tournament and seventh if the season. Seaman went 2 for 4 with two RBI.

Second baseman Mac Born ended his season by drawing a walk and scoring a run. He led the team with 16 home runs and 67 RBI while batting .372 and slugging .738.

Third baseman Jack Olver was 0 for 5, but he ended up the season with a team-high .429 batting average to go with seven home runs and 43 RBI.

NFL

Packers’ 2022 schedule released

GREEN BAY — Road trips to Minnesota and Tampa Bay in the season’s first three weeks, a prime-time meeting with the Chicago Bears in the home opener at Lambeau Field in Week 2 and no bye week immediately following their jaunt to jolly old England — by the organization’s choosing — jumped off the page of the Green Bay Packers’ 2022 season schedule Thursday evening.

The NFL unveiled its entire 2022 slate during a made-for-TV production on Thursday night after officially announcing a variety of games over the past two weeks. Among the games already publicly known before Thursday night were the Packers’ Oct. 9 matchup with the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London; a Week 10 meeting with the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 13 that will mark ex-Packers and current Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy returning to Lambeau Field for the first time since his Dec. 2, 2018 firing; and the team’s Sept. 25 home opener against the Chicago on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”

But it’ll all start on Sept. 11 against the Vikings, who will kick off their first season under new coach Kevin O’Connell at home at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Packers in a 3:25 p.m. start.

It marks the fourth straight year the Packers have started on the road, including 2020, when they beat the Vikings 43-34 at U.S. Bank Stadium — albeit without any fans in the stands because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rest of the schedule follows: Sept. 18—vs. Chicago, 7:20 p.m.; Sept. 25—at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.; Oct. 2—vs. New England, 3:25 p.m.; Oct. 9—vs. New York Giants (at London), 8:30 a.m.; Oct. 16—vs. New York Jets, noon; Oct. 23—at Washington, noon; Oct. 30—at Buffalo, 7:20 p.m.; Nov. 6—at Detroit, noon; Nov 13—vs. Dallas, 3:25 p.m.; Nov. 17—vs. Tennessee, 7:15 p.m.; Nov. 27—at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.; Dec. 4—at Chicago, noon; Dec. 19—vs. Los Angeles Rams, 7:15 p.m.; Dec. 24—at Miami, noon; Jan. 1—vs. Minnesota, 3:25 p.m.; Jan. 7 or 8—vs. Detroit, TBA.

REQUEST TO DISMISS JEUDY’S CHARGES: The girlfriend of Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy asked a judge on Friday to dismiss a misdemeanor case against him stemming from a dispute between them.

The woman, who has a one-month-old child with Jeudy, told Judge Chantel Contiguglia that she did not feel threatened during the incident and made contact with authorities to “monitor the situation,” The Denver Post reported.

Jeudy, 23, was arrested Thursday at the couple’s suburban Denver home after his girlfriend reported that he had locked some of her belongings and items for the baby in his car, preventing her from returning to Virginia. He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor, and had to spend the night in jail until he could appear before a judge because of the enhancer.

Even though authorities did not allege Jeudy committed violence, the sheriff’s office said such enhancers are typically added to cases when there is an intimate relationship between the victim and the suspect.

Contiguglia did not immediately decide what should happen with the case but allowed Jeudy to be released from jail and allowed him to travel. He is scheduled to appear in court again on May 31.

After the hearing, Jeudy’s lawyer, Harvey Steinberg, said Jeudy did not do anything that amounted to a crime and the domestic violence label should not have been applied to his case since there was no violence or attempted violence.

LANDRY WILL JOIN SAINTS: Free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry, a five-time Pro Bowler, is joining the New Orleans Saints.

The eight-year veteran confirmed the move on Twitter on Friday.

Landry spent his first four pro seasons with Miami before joining the Browns. He led the league in receptions in 2017 with 112, his final season with the Dolphins.

In all, the 2014 second-round draft pick from LSU has 688 receptions for 7,598 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Landry, 29, is coming off his worst season as a pro. He was instrumental in improving Cleveland’s culture and helping the Browns break their long playoff drought in 2020. But he missed time in 2021 with a knee injury and finished with career lows in receptions (52), yards (570) and touchdown catches (2).

The Browns considered restructuring his contract, but the sides couldn’t strike a deal and Cleveland released Landry in March. Landry finished with 288 catches for 3,560 yards and 15 TDs with the Browns.

He had hoped to win a Super Bowl title in Cleveland with close friend and college teammate Odell Beckham Jr. They did get one playoff win together before Beckham forced his way off the Browns’ roster last season and wound up with the Rams.

And now Landry heads to the Saints, who hope to get star receiver Michael Thomas back. Thomas missed last season with an ankle injury.

GOLF

Mickelson withdraws from PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson withdrew Friday from the PGA Championship, electing to extend his hiatus from golf following his incendiary comments about a Saudi-funded rival league he supports and the PGA Tour he accused of greed.

Mickelson made history in the PGA last year when he won at Kiawah Island at age 50, making him the oldest champion in 161 years of the majors.

He has not played since Feb. 6 at the Saudi International and has been out of public view.

Mickelson met the deadline to sign up for the PGA Championship on April 25, though his manager said Lefty was unsure about playing but wanted to keep his options open.

The PGA of America announced his decision on social media.

He is only the third PGA champion not to defend his title in the last 75 years. Tiger Woods missed in 2008 while recovering from reconstructive knee surgery, and Ben Hogan couldn’t play in 1949 while recovering from his car getting struck by a bus.

