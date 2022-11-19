La Crosse sports briefs

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aquinas starts season with big win

BEAVER DAM, Wis. -- The Aquinas High School girls basketball team started its season Saturday with a 76-38 nonconference win over Kewaskum at an invitational hosted by Beaver Dam.

Senior and University of Montana commit Macy Donarski scored 26 points to go with eight steals and five assists to lead the Blugolds to a a win over a team that won 23 games last season and lost just one of its top six scorers.

Senior Autumn Passehl made five of the Blugolds' 12 3-pointers and wound up with 17 points, while senior Shea Bahr hit four 3s and scored 15 points.to go with five rebounds.

Freshman Sammy Davis made her Aquinas debut and scored 14 points to go with a team-high nine rebounds. She also had five steals.

COLLEGE SOCCER

UW-L season ended in Sweet 16

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The UW-La Crosse women’s soccer team’s run of 14-straight wins came to an end in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Division III playoffs Saturday, losing to Virginia Wesleyan 2-1.

The Eagles trailed at halftime 2-0 with the first of the Marlins goals coming in the 18th minute. Shyenne Diaz’s shot off an assist from Alexis Miller and Kalyn Byrd found the back of the net for her 13th goal of the season.

In the 30th minute, Sam Crawford’s goal off a corner kick from the middle of the box doubled the lead.

Sophomore midfielder Claire Cater broke through for the Eagles in the 60th minute for an unassisted goal to cut the lead in half. It was Cater’s ninth goal of the year.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Gregg fourth in national meet

LANSING, Mich. — UW-La Crosse junior Ethan Gregg broke through to a top-10 finish at his third NCAA Division III cross country championship race Saturday in Lansing, Michigan as UW-L’s men’s and women’s teams competed.

Gregg took fourth place with a time of 24:52.8, a men’s team best and just shy of men’s race winner Alex Phillip of John Carroll (24:37.6). It's the 68th sub-25 minute finish in the UW-L's NCAA championship history and highest-placed finish since Josh Schraeder took fourth in 2018.

Fellow UW-L junior Isaac Wegner finished 12th with a finishing time of 25:16.2. The Eagles recorded two more top-100 finishers in freshman Grant Matthai — 70th with a time of 25:56.1 — and sophomore Corey Fairchild with a 93rd place finish at 26:02.3.

The Eagles finished eighth as a team while MIT won the men’s national championship.

UW-L junior Maddie Hannah was the highest finisher of the women’s team, placing 20th with a time of 22:29.1. The next best Eagles finisher was junior Maddy Vantassel at 104th at 23:28.9.

The team placed 15th out of 32 teams participating with John Hopkins winning with a team score of 144. Loras senior Kassie Parker won the women’s six kilometer race with a time of 21:06.5.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

V-Hawks come up short

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Viterbo (1-5) couldn't complete a comeback and came up short in a 59-55 loss to Mount Mercy (Iowa) on Saturday.

Viterbo trailed by as many as 12 points in the fourth quarter, but made it a one-score game in the final seconds. Junior guard Emma Wagner’s three-pointer to tie failed to fall for the V-Hawks with two seconds to go as Mount Mercy eventually added another free throw.

Junior guard Natalia Leguizamon led the V-Hawks with 15 points. Madison Dreckman had a game-high 18 for Mount Mercy.

WRESTLING

Goebel, Kratochvill lead Eagles

CONCORDIA, Wis. — Sophomore Tyler Goebel and freshman Parker Kratochvill each made the final eight of the 149-pound weight class. Goebel lost in a 13-7 decision against Javen Estrada of North Central. Kratochvill dropped his quarterfinal match against Jake Burford of UW-Whitewater 8-5.