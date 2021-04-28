La Crosse sports briefs

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Carton leaves Marquette
MILWAUKEE — D.J. Carton is leaving Marquette to pursue a professional career, a move that means the Golden Eagles won’t return at least four of their top five scorers from this past season.
The 6-foot-2 guard said in a university release that he was entering his name in the upcoming NBA draft and planned to hire an agent.
“I am thankful for the opportunity and looking forward to the next step in my career,” Carton said.
Marquette announced Carton’s departure the same day that school officials revealed the Golden Eagles had added Oklahoma forward Kur Kuath.
Carton averaged 13 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists in his lone season at Marquette. Carton transferred to Marquette after spending his freshman year at Ohio State, though he played only 20 games for the Buckeyes before stepping away from their program while the 2019-20 season was still going on.
The addition of Kuath (pronounced Kweth) and loss of Carton continue the offseason overhaul of Marquette’s roster.
Kuath joins former George Mason guard Tyler Kolek and former Clemson forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper as transfers heading to Marquette. The Golden Eagles also are bringing in five freshmen, including three players who initially committed to Texas when Smart was coaching there.
Players leaving Marquette as transfers include Jamal Cain (Oakland), Theo John (Duke), Koby McEwen (Weber State) and Symir Torrence (Syracuse).
Dawson Garcia, who led Marquette in scoring (13.0) and rebounding (6.6) as a freshman, has entered his name into NBA draft consideration but hasn’t ruled out a return to school.
MLB
Harper fine after HBP in the face
ST. LOUIS — Phillies star Bryce Harper said he feels fine after being hit in the face by a 96.9 mph fastball Wednesday night, forcing him from Philadelphia’s game against St. Louis.
“Everything feels good,” Harper said in a video he posted to Instagram. He said he got a CT scan and other testing and “Everything came back good.”
Harper was drilled in the left cheek by left-handed reliever Génesis Cabrera’s first pitch in the sixth inning. The All-Star slugger picked himself up and walked off the field, blood dripping from a cut on the side of his nose.
He appeared to have only minor swelling and bruising in the video he sent to social media.
“Face is still there, so we’re all good,” he said.
Cabrera drilled Didi Gregorius with another fastball on his next pitch. Phillies manager Joe Girardi came out of the dugout to argue with plate umpire Chris Segal and was ejected.
Matt Joyce ran for Harper, and Gregorius remained in the game. Cabrera allowed an RBI single to Andrew McCutchen the next at-bat before being pulled.
Cabrera, through translator Antonio Mujica, expressed remorse for his pitching.
“I’m very sorry for Bryce Harper,” Cabrera said. “I want to again to apologize to all of the action that happened, especially to Harper. I really wish him the best and I hope he has a speedy recovery. The game got away from me. I’m really sorry for everything that happened. It was not intentional.”
Under the three-batter minimum rule for relievers, Cabrera had to stay in. McCutchen followed with his RBI single.
“Man, that was tough watching that,” McCutchen said.
St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said he would have pulled Cabrera if he could have.
“It was a tie game. It was right in his spot,” Shildt said. “It was completely unfortunate the ball got away from him. Our prayers are with Bryce Harper and we hope he’s OK.
“It’s a failure of the three-batter minimum. Completely, absolutely no doubt. You’re talking about an aggressive young pitcher throwing to one of the superstars of this game. Clearly, he felt terrible. Everybody knows it was completely unintentional.”
NHL
Ducks G Miller to retire
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Anaheim Ducks goalie Ryan Miller will retire at the conclusion of the season, ending the 18-year career of the winningest American-born goaltender in NHL history.
The 40-year-old Miller announced his decision Thursday.
Miller has played 794 games for the Buffalo Sabres, the Vancouver Canucks, the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim, where he has spent the past four seasons primarily as John Gibson’s backup. Miller won the Vezina Trophy in 2010 as the NHL’s best goaltender for Buffalo.
With a career 390-289-87 record and a .914 save percentage, Miller is first in NHL history in victories by an American-born goalie while ranking second in shutouts (44) and games played. He is 14th overall on the NHL’s victories list, ranking 12th in saves (21,621) and 19th in games played.
Miller also had an accomplished international career highlighted by his impressive play in the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, where he was named the hockey tournament’s most valuable player and best goaltender. He went 5-1 with a .946 save percentage while leading the U.S. team to silver medals, but Canada won gold with Sidney Crosby’s famed overtime goal.
The Michigan State product also won awards as the top goaltender in the NCAA and in the AHL, making him the only goalie in hockey history to pair those honors with his Vezina Trophy and his Olympic accomplishments.