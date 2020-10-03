La Crosse sports briefs

NBA

76ers have high expectations for Rivers

PHILADELPHIA — Doc Rivers used his voice as one of five Black coaches in the NBA to make some of his strongest statements condemning racial injustice.

With playoff games postponed in the NBA bubble as teams grappled with how to deal with issues far more grave than basketball, it was Rivers who capsulized the gross inequities the Black community wrestles with on a daily basis.

“We’re the ones getting killed,” Rivers said. “We’re the ones getting shot. We’re the ones that were denied to live in certain communities. We’ve been hung. We’ve been shot. And all you do is keep hearing about fear. It’s amazing why we keep loving this country and this country does not love us back. And it’s just, it’s really so sad.”

His activism was highlighted by the Philadelphia 76ers when they officially named Rivers the 25th coach in franchise history on Saturday. Rivers signed a reported a five-year deal.

Rivers takes over after a seven-season run as the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers — where he twice failed to hold 3-1 series leads in the playoffs, including this year against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.