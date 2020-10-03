La Crosse sports briefs

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Viterbo sweeps Valley State
VALLEY CITY, N.D. — The Viterbo University volleyball team got back on the winning track after a Friday loss by beating Valley State 25-20, 25-15, 25-20 on Saturday.
The V-Hawks were led by Holmen High School graduate Kenzie Winker's 14 kills and 11 digs. Lauryn Sobaskey added 17 assists and Chloe Jakscht 13 assists and 10 digs for Viterbo, which lost in five sets to Dickinson State on Friday.
Caledonia graduate Adrianna Reinhart had a team-high 17 digs for the V-Hawks.
HIGH SCHOOL
Viroqua wins tennis dual
VIROQUA — The Viroqua High School girls tennis team swept the three doubles matchups to beat Mauston 4-2 on Saturday.
Cammie Leer and Anneka Cress swerpt their opponents at No. 1 doubles, and Keisha Glidden and Jordan Sowle did the same at No. 3. Lizzy Fox (No. 1 singles) and the No. 2 doubles team of Ashlee Olson and Nevaeh Hubbard also won the for the Blackhawks.
NFL
Patriots-Chiefs postponed
The NFL postponed this week’s game between New England and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs after “positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.” ESPN reported on Saturday that Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was among those testing positive.
The NFL said on Saturday that the game, originally scheduled for 4:25 p.m. EDT on Sunday, will be played on Monday or Tuesday, a move that would be possible only if there is no wider spread of the disease on the rosters.
The Patriots confirmed that a player has tested positive but did not reveal his name. Newton’s agent did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press seeking confirmation.
The only known Chiefs player to test positive is quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, a member of the practice squad who has not appeared in a game but would have spent time in meetings with Super Bowl MVP Pat Mahomes and the team’s other QBs.
It is the second game this weekend that has been affected by COVID-19. After an outbreak on the Titans, the matchup between Pittsburgh and Tennessee was postponed — originally for a day or two, and then until Oct. 25 as the positive tests accumulated.
To fit it in, the Steelers’ game against Baltimore that day was pushed back to Nov. 1.
The Patriots had been planning to fly to Kansas City on Saturday afternoon. Instead, players left the facility to await further instructions. The team said in a statement that the COVID-positive player has entered self-quarantine and that players, coaches and staff who were in close contact with him were tested Saturday morning and all were negative.
Earlier this week, Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty said the league might have grown overconfident after making it through training camps and the first two weeks of the season without a major outbreak.
“But at the end of the day, we are in a pandemic,” he said. “So what happened in Tennessee, although it kind of shocks us, it’s not really surprising. I think we all knew at some point we might get some positive tests.
“So it’s like, ‘We got this,’” he said. “I think this is just a little shocker, but it’s also a wakeup call, like ‘Hey, the virus is still here and it will affect any and everybody. It doesn’t care that we’re trying to play football.’”
RAIDERS FINED FOR COVID VIOLATION: The Las Vegas Raiders have been fined $50,000 for allowing an unauthorized team employee into the locker room following a game this season.
A person familiar with the punishment told The Associated Press on Saturday that the fine was issued for violating COVID-19 protocols following a win over New Orleans on Sept. 21. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league didn’t announce the punishment.
NFL Network first reported the fine.
This is the second time this season the Raiders have been sanctioned by the league for violating COVID-19 protocols. Coach Jon Gruden was fined $100,000 and the team docked $250,000 when Gruden didn’t properly wear his mask on the sideline during the game against the Saints.
NBA
76ers have high expectations for Rivers
PHILADELPHIA — Doc Rivers used his voice as one of five Black coaches in the NBA to make some of his strongest statements condemning racial injustice.
With playoff games postponed in the NBA bubble as teams grappled with how to deal with issues far more grave than basketball, it was Rivers who capsulized the gross inequities the Black community wrestles with on a daily basis.
“We’re the ones getting killed,” Rivers said. “We’re the ones getting shot. We’re the ones that were denied to live in certain communities. We’ve been hung. We’ve been shot. And all you do is keep hearing about fear. It’s amazing why we keep loving this country and this country does not love us back. And it’s just, it’s really so sad.”
His activism was highlighted by the Philadelphia 76ers when they officially named Rivers the 25th coach in franchise history on Saturday. Rivers signed a reported a five-year deal.
Rivers takes over after a seven-season run as the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers — where he twice failed to hold 3-1 series leads in the playoffs, including this year against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.
“I believe Doc can help us unlock our full potential on the floor and further our pursuit of an NBA championship,” Sixers general manager Elton Brand said. “I also respect and appreciate that his impact extends far beyond the basketball court as he truly embraces the platform he has to drive positive change in society. Doc is a great fit for our team and city, and I’m excited for what the future holds with him as our head coach.”
This season’s Clippers, with the additions of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, was expected to compete for a championship.
But losing three closeout opportunities to the Nuggets cost the Clippers a chance to play the Los Angeles Lakers in the West finals, and likely played a role in Rivers not remaining as coach.
Rivers also coached the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics, winning the NBA title with the Celtics in 2008.
Rivers takes over for Brett Brown, who was fired after the 76ers were swept in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
His formal first name Glenn. Rivers earned the Doc nickname from the late college coach Rick Majerus from wearing a T-shirt of former 76ers great “Dr. J” Julius Erving T-shirt to a Marquette basketball camp. Majerus was an assistant at Marquette when Rivers played there in the early 1980s.
“I am really excited about the opportunity to be joining a world-class franchise, a franchise whose legend inspired my nickname,” Rivers said. “This is a city that loves sports and loves their teams. It’s a city that values hard work and that is exactly what we are going to do and who we are going to be. We are ready to do good things in Philadelphia.”
Rivers takes over a talented—yet underachieving — franchise that has yet to unlock the full potential of All-Stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.
In 21 seasons as an NBA head coach with the Clippers, Boston and Orlando, Rivers holds a 943-681 (.581) career record. His 943 wins are the second-most among active NBA coaches, and rank 11th all-time in league history.
