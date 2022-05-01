La Crosse sports briefs

MLB

Padres get past Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Joe Musgrove struck out eight over seven solid innings and the San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 Sunday.

The game was Musgrove’s second with the Padres at PNC Park since being traded from Pittsburgh to San Diego after the 2020 season. He pitched three years for the Pirates.

Musgrove (4-0) looked comfortable in his old stomping grounds, scattering seven hits while allowing just one run.

Manny Machado hit an RBI single in the third off Mitch Keller (0-4) to put the Padres in the lead. The RBI was his team-leading 16th of the season.

Trent Grisham hit a two-run single after shortstop Cole Tucker’s two-out throwing error in the seventh.

Roberto Pérez hit an RBI single in the seventh and the Pirates loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth, but got only a sacrifice fly by Michael Chavis.

ROCKIES 10, REDS 1: Kyle Freeland tossed seven strong innings for his first win of the season, and the Colorado Rockies completed a series sweep of the struggling Cincinnati Reds 10-1 on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers broke out of a season-long slump with two hits and four RBIs and C.J. Cron and Randal Grichuk homered for the Rockies.

Freeland (1-3), who signed a five-year, $64-million extension on April 19, allowed a run and four hits against a Cincinnati team that is off to its worst start in franchise history. The Reds (3-19) have lost six straight and 17 of their last 18.

YANKEES 6, ROYALS 4: Aaron Judge homered twice to run his long-ball streak to three straight games, added the tying RBI in the seventh inning and helped the New York Yankees rally past the Kansas City Royals 6-4 on Sunday for their ninth straight win.

Judge has hit five home runs in his last five games and eight this season.

Clarke Schmidt (2-2) pitched a scoreless inning in relief of Yankees starter Luis Severino. Aroldis Chapman left the tying run on base in the ninth inning to earn his sixth save on the year and 20th in a row.

Judge returned from a scheduled day off to connect off Daniel Lynch for a drive estimated at 453 feet to center in the first inning. He added another no-doubt shot in the ninth.

NFL

Bears release quarterback Foles

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears released veteran quarterback Nick Foles on Sunday, two years after acquiring the former Super Bowl MVP to compete with Mitchell Trubisky for the starting job.

New general manager Ryan Poles had told reporters he hoped to trade Foles after signing Trevor Siemian to back up Justin Fields. He had one year left on his contract.

The Bears acquired Foles — the Super Bowl 52 MVP for Philadelphia — from Jacksonville in March 2020. Trubisky started the first two games that year.

Foles replaced him during a comeback win at Atlanta, then went 2-5 starting the next seven games. Trubisky went back into the starting lineup with Foles nursing a hip and glute injury.

Foles was third string last year behind Fields and Andy Dalton. He started one game with the other two quarterbacks injured, and threw for 250 yards in a win at Seattle in late December.

NHL

Penguins start playoffs short-handed

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins will begin their first-round playoff matchup with the New York Rangers without Tristan Jarry, though they haven’t ruled out the All-Star’s return before the end of the series.

Head coach Mike Sullivan characterized Jarry as “day to day” but indicated Jarry would not be available when the best-of-seven series opens in New York on Tuesday. Jarry hasn’t played since being diagnosed with a lower-body injury following a victory over the New York Islanders on April 14.

Casey DeSmith will get the nod when the Penguins head to Madison Square Garden. DeSmith made just one appearance against the Rangers this season and played just 4:19 against New York on March 25 before leaving following a collision with a teammate. DeSmith is 3-2-1 with a 3.45 goals against average and a pedestrian .886 save percentage in seven career appearances against New York.

The 30-year-old DeSmith has played well in the run-up to the playoffs even as the Penguins limped toward the postseason. DeSmith went 8-3-3 with a 2.44 goals against and a .927 save percentage after the All-Star break.

