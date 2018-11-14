NATIONAL SIGNING DAY
Balduzzi off to Sioux Falls
Aquinas High School senior Annie Balduzzi made her future plans official on Wednesday by signing a National Letter of Intent to play golf at NCAA Division II University of Sioux Falls.
Balduzzi will join Onalaska High School graduate Sydney Hubbard and La Crescent grad Alex Nutter on a team that placed third in the NSIC Fall Preview last month.
Bangor senior Ashlie Lockington also made her intentions official to compete in track and field at Division II Winona State, while G-E-T senior Lexi Wagner signed her NLI to play basketball at Division I Youngstown State University.
Caledonia had four signings Wednesday morning in basketball players Katie Tornstrom (Division II Minnesota-Moorhead) and Ashley Schroeder (Division III Hilbert College, N.Y.) and baseball players Tate Meiners (Division II Augustana, S.D.) and Casey Storlie (Division II Minnesota State-Mankato).
CROSS COUNTRY
Feyen chooses Iowa State
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau senior Dana Feyen has chosen to run collegiately at Iowa State University. Feyen made her announcement Wednesday night.
Feyen won the WIAA Division 2 state championship as a sophomore and junior and placed second as a freshman and again as a senior.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
McCabe a finalist for Mr. Football
Caledonia High School senior Nick McCabe has been selected as one of 11 finalists for the state’s Mr. Football Award, which will be handed out at a banquet on Dec. 16.
Quarterback Owen King was a finalist for the award last year, but Eden Prairie’s Antonio Montero won it before embarking on a career as an outside linebacker at Rice University.
McCabe, who plays running back and linebacker for the top-ranked Warriors (11-0), has rushed for 1,301 yards and scored 17 touchdowns on 146 carries and gained 72 yards on eight receptions with three TD catches. McCabe has also been in on 63 tackles with four sacks.
HAYDEN NAMED TOP DB: Central High School senior David Hayden was chosen to receive the Jim Leonhard Award by the Wisconsin Sports Network. Hayden led the Red Raiders with 68 tackles and had eight interceptions this season.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Western tops Luther JV squad
The Western women's basketball team scored 21 fourth-quarter points in a 68-55 win over the Luther College junior-varsity team.
Cashton's Lexy Schroeder led the Cavaliers with 12 points. It was the first win for the Cavaliers over the Norse since 2013.
MLB
Scherzer, Sale passed over for Cy Young
Two former La Crosse Loggers received votes but did not win Cy Young awards on Wednesday.
Washington’s Max Scherzer finished second to New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom in National League voting, and Boston’s Chris Sale was fourth in the American League vote, which was won by Tampa Bay’s Blake Snell.
DeGrom had just 10 victories, the fewest ever by a Cy Young-winning starter. Snell pitched 180⅔ innings, fewest ever by a Cy Young-winning starter.
The Mets ace easily beat out Scherzer, who was seeking a third straight Cy Young and fourth overall. DeGrom got 29 first-place votes and 207 points from members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Scherzer had the other first-place vote.
In his first season after chopping off his distinctive long hair, deGrom cut down hitters from start to finish despite little help from teammates. He had a 1.70 ERA, the lowest in the NL since Zack Greinke's 1.66 mark in 2015. Yet the 30-year-old right-hander went 10-9, eclipsing the low bar among starters of 13 victories set by the Dodgers' Fernando Valenzuela in 1981 and matched by Seattle's Felix Hernandez in 2010.
Snell (21-5) got 17 first-place votes and 169 points to 13 first-place votes and 154 points for Verlander. Kluber had 71 points, followed by Sale and Houston's Gerrit Cole.
Snell had a 1.89 ERA, third best in the AL since the DH was introduced, trailing only Ron Guidry (1.74) in 1978 and Pedro Martinez (1.74) in 2000. The 25-year-old pitched had 33⅓ fewer innings than Verlander, but his dominance was enough to sway the electorate.
The lefty nicknamed Snellzilla wreaked havoc against the AL's top lineups. He was 3-0 with a 1.08 ERA in four starts against the World Series champion Red Sox, and 2-0 in two starts each against the Astros and Indians.
Scherzer went 18-7 with a 2.53 ERA and led the majors with 220⅔ innings and 300 strikeouts. Sale was 12-4 with a 2.11 ERA and 237 strikeouts over 158 innings.
