La Crosse sports briefs

Clevinger went 13-4 with a 2.71 ERA in 21 starts last year. The long-haired right-hander also is contractually controlled through the 2022 season.

Cleveland is in the mix for the AL Central title, but Clevinger may have wore out his welcome when he was caught breaking COVID-19 protocols a couple weeks ago, leading to a trip to the team’s alternate training site.

Clevinger and teammate Zach Plesac left the team’s Chicago hotel, socialized outside the team’s “bubble,” missed curfew and caused a rift inside the clubhouse. Clevinger returned to Cleveland’s rotation on Wednesday, pitching six effective innings in a victory over Minnesota.

NFL

Jags release RB Fournette

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars moved another step closer to purging Tom Coughlin’s tumultuous tenure in Jacksonville.

The team waived running back Leonard Fournette on Monday, a stunning decision many outsiders view as the latest in a series of head scratchers that could help the franchise tank the season and get the No. 1 draft pick.