La Crosse sports briefs

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Tomah downs Holmen
TOMAH — The Tomah High School girls golf team’s invitational on Monday was trimmed to a couple of schools, and the Timberwolves responded by shooting a 162 to beat Holmen at Hiawatha Golf Club.
The Timberwolves has three teams entered in what was essentially a dual with the Vikings, who shot a 217. Tomah’s second team shot a 188 and its third a 241.
Amelia Zingler led the Timberwolves — and everyone else — with a 2-over-par 38. Teammates Sophie Pokela and Brin Neumann shot 39s, and Amelia Schanofer — playing for Tomah’s second team — carded a 43. Hanna Zhu, also on Tomah’s second team, was fifth at 45.
Holmen was led by Emily Nelson’s 50 and Brianna Senn’s 53.
FISHING
Brueggen, Kjos have big weekend
La Crosse’s Mike Brueggen and Al Kjos emerged as winners during a Phoenix Bass Fishing League event Saturday on the Mississippi River.
Brueggen was the overall champion with a catch of five bass that weighed 15 pounds, 1 ounce. That was good enough to edge out River Falls’ Chris Welch (14-12) and Stoddard’s Kyle Von Ruden (14-12), who tied for second place.
Onalaska’s Cade Laufenberg (12-15) was sixth, and La Crosse’s Jeremy Nokken and West Salem’s Bill Frisk (12-11) tied for eighth place.
“The key for me was that I found a couple of eelgrass lines while practicing on Tuesday,” Brueggen, who earned his seventh career BFL victory and second this season, said in a release. “It was way better grass than what I’ve been finding, and it did it for me today.
“I was fishing in the bottom of Pool 7 and the middle of Pool 8. “I caught them all on a swimjig, a frog and a buzzbait.”
Kjos won the co-angler championship with a fave-bass catch that weighed in at 13-14. Mike Fischer, of Stacy, Minn., was second at 13-0.
La Crosse’s Dylan Fisher (12-5) tied for third place.
UW-LA CROSSE
Eight head to Wall of Fame
The UW-La Crosse athletic department announced on Monday eight inductees headed for the school’s Wall of Fame.
Jenny (Fielder) Davenport, cross country and track and field; Tyler Foos, cross country and track and field; Chelsea (Hoff) Endres, swimming and diving; Dan Laurent, wrestling; Ashton May, track and field; Angie Riedel, tennis; and Brianne (Stankus) Marcum, volleyball, join assistant director of for media relations Dave Johnson as the new class.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Legendary Georgetown coach dead
WASHINGTON — John Thompson, the imposing Hall of Famer who turned Georgetown into a “Hoya Paranoia” powerhouse and became the first Black coach to lead a team to the NCAA men’s basketball championship, has died. He was 78.
His death was announced in a family statement released by Georgetown on Monday. No details were disclosed.
One of the most celebrated and polarizing figures in his sport, Thompson took over a moribund Georgetown program in the 1970s and molded it in his unique style into a perennial contender, culminating with a national championship team anchored by center Patrick Ewing in 1984.
Georgetown reached two other title games with Thompson in charge and Ewing patrolling the paint, losing to Michael Jordan’s North Carolina team in 1982 and to Villanova in 1985.
At 6-foot-10, with an ever-present white towel slung over his shoulder, Thompson literally and figuratively towered over the Hoyas for decades, becoming a patriarch of sorts after he quit coaching in 1999.
One of his sons, John Thompson III, was hired as Georgetown’s coach in 2004. When the son was fired in 2017, the elder Thompson — known affectionately as “Big John” or “Pops” to many — was at the news conference announcing Ewing as the successor.
Thompson became coach of the Hoyas in 1972 and began remaking a team that was 3-23 the previous season. Over the next 27 years, he led Georgetown to 14 straight NCAA tournaments (1979-92), 24 consecutive postseason appearances (20 NCAA, 4 NIT), three Final Fours (1982, 1984, 1985) and won six Big East tournament championships.
MLB
Padres acquire Clevinger
The San Diego Padres acquired Mike Clevinger in a multiplayer deal with the Cleveland Indians on Monday, bolstering their rotation with another bold move ahead of baseball’s trade deadline.
San Diego got Clevinger, outfielder Greg Allen and a player to be named from Cleveland for a package of young players that included outfielder Josh Naylor, right-hander Cal Quantrill and catcher Austin Hedges.
Led by Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego is going for its first playoff appearance since 2006. The acquisition of Clevinger is the Padres’ fifth trade since Saturday.
San Diego acquired veteran catchers Jason Castro and Austin Nola in a pair of deals on Sunday, making Hedges expendable. First baseman Mitch Moreland came over in a trade with Boston, and the Padres added reliever Trevor Rosenthal in a deal with Kansas City.
The 29-year-old Clevinger strengthens a rotation that has had a few stumbles lately, including Garrett Richards going two or fewer innings in consecutive starts and opening-day starter Chris Paddack struggling before bouncing back with a strong performance on Sunday at Colorado.
Clevinger went 13-4 with a 2.71 ERA in 21 starts last year. The long-haired right-hander also is contractually controlled through the 2022 season.
Cleveland is in the mix for the AL Central title, but Clevinger may have wore out his welcome when he was caught breaking COVID-19 protocols a couple weeks ago, leading to a trip to the team’s alternate training site.
Clevinger and teammate Zach Plesac left the team’s Chicago hotel, socialized outside the team’s “bubble,” missed curfew and caused a rift inside the clubhouse. Clevinger returned to Cleveland’s rotation on Wednesday, pitching six effective innings in a victory over Minnesota.
NFL
Jags release RB Fournette
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars moved another step closer to purging Tom Coughlin’s tumultuous tenure in Jacksonville.
The team waived running back Leonard Fournette on Monday, a stunning decision many outsiders view as the latest in a series of head scratchers that could help the franchise tank the season and get the No. 1 draft pick.
“If that’s the case, then the realization is if that happens, then I’m not going to be here,” coach Doug Marrone said. “At the end of the day, if I don’t win enough games or do enough with this team, I don’t foresee me still being employed. I’m doing everything I can to make sure we have the best team to make sure we win football games. That’s as simple as I can be on it.”
Coughlin wanted Fournette as the centerpiece of his old-school, run-first philosophy. It worked in 2017, although it became clear that Fournette needed to be a better pro. He was fined repeatedly for being late and skipping mandatory functions.
The Jaguars spent months trying to trade Fournette, the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft who’s coming off a career year. He was on the block during the NFL draft and again over the summer.
“We couldn’t get anything, a fifth, a sixth, anything,” Marrone said.
So they dumped the 25-year-old former LSU star one day after trading former Pro Bowl defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to Minnesota in exchange for a second-round draft pick in 2021 and a conditional fifth-rounder in 2020. Jacksonville also traded Jalen Ramsey, fellow cornerback A.J. Bouye and defensive end Calais Campbell in the last 10 months.
Still, no one expected Jacksonville to part ways with Fournette less than two weeks before the opener.
He is due $4.17 million in guaranteed salary this season if someone claims him. If he clears waivers, he would become a free agent.
Jacksonville voided all the remaining guarantees in his rookie deal in December 2018, so Fournette would need to file a grievance to get any money from the Jags in 2020.
