La Crosse sports briefs

TRGA
Percy wins Fox Hollow Open
John Percy forged a lead on the front nine and kept it the rest of the way to win the TRGA’s Fox Hollow Open on Sunday.
Percy shot a 1-over-par 71 with a 2-under 34 on the front to hold off second-place Trey Hewuse of Tomah and his 75 and win the championship flight. Onalaska’s Sam Bowman (80) was third in the men’s championship flight.
La Crosse’s Terry Thomas won thew women’s flight with an 88, which gave her a 77 net. La Crosse’s Terry Ziegelbauer shot a 92 for a 79 net.
La Crescent’s Steven Hulme shot a 75 to win men’s first flight by six shots over Holmen’s Brennan Drugan and Onalaska’s Randy Olson and Rick Stewart. Drugan, Olson and Stewart all shot 81.
La Crosse’s Bjorn Berg won second flight with a 79, while Onalaska’s Tony Desjarlais was second at 84.
The men’s gold champion was La Crescent’s Jeff Krueger, who won a tiebreaker with Fountain City’s Patrick Rice after both shot 85s. Melrose’s Bob Guggenbuehl shot an 86 to win the men’s third flight by one shot over Onalaska’a Bob Roers and Dale Sinclair.
NFL
Eagles WR Jackson apologizes for anti-Semitic post
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson has apologized after backlash for sharing anti-Semitic posts on social media over the weekend.
“My post was definitely not intended for anybody of any race to feel any type of way, especially the Jewish community,” Jackson said in a video he posted on Instagram on Tuesday. “I post things on my story all the time, and just probably never should have posted anything Hitler did, because Hitler was a bad person, and I know that.”
The team issued the following statement: “We have spoken with DeSean Jackson about his social media posts. Regardless of his intentions, the messages he shared were offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling. They have no place in our society, and are not condoned or supported in any way by the organization. We are disappointed and we reiterated to DeSean the importance of not only apologizing but also using his platform to take action to promote unity, equality, and respect. We are continuing to evaluate the circumstances and are committed to continuing to have productive and meaningful conversations with DeSean, as well as all of our players and staff, in order to educate, learn, and grow.”
The NFL also issued a statement, saying: “DeSean’s comments were highly inappropriate, offensive and divisive and stand in stark contrast to the NFL’s values of respect, equality and inclusion. We have been in contact with the team which is addressing the matter with DeSean.”
Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl pick, is in his second stint in Philadelphia, returning last season to the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2008 draft.
Source: Browns restructure DE Olivier Vernon’s contract
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have renegotiated defensive end Olivier Vernon’s massive contract for next season, a person familiar with the talks told the Associated Press on Tuesday.
Vernon’s future with the Browns seemed uncertain as he was set to make $15.25 million — the largest current one-year contract on Cleveland’s roster — in 2020. But the club reworked his deal and he’ll earn $11 million, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not publicly disclosing the agreement.
ESPN was first to report Vernon will get a $7 million signing bonus, $3.75 million base salary, $250,000 workout bonus and $2 million in incentives.
The 29-year-old Vernon joined the Browns last season after coming over from the New York Giants in the blockbuster trade that brought wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland.
Vernon started slowly last season, and was just finding his rhythm when he injured his knee in a Week 9 loss at Denver. He finished with 3 1/2 sacks in 10 games, hardly what the Browns envisioned with him playing on the opposite side of star end Myles Garrett, who could be poised to get a major extension soon.
There was speculation the Browns would trade Vernon this offseason as they’ve reportedly been pursuing free agent Jadeveon Clowney, who remains on the market. But it appears Vernon will be back with a defensive front that has been upgraded with the offseason additions of Adrian Clayborn and Andrew Billings.
NBA
Wizards’ Beal, Nets’ Dinwiddie to miss rest of NBA season
WASHINGTON — Wizards leading scorer Bradley Beal and Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie won’t take part in the restart of the NBA season, two significant absences in the Eastern Conference playoff race.
Beal is out because of a right rotator cuff injury; Dinwiddie announced that he is still testing positive for coronavirus and won’t participate.
Washington, Orlando and Brooklyn are the three teams left in the chase for the final two playoff spots in the East. If the Wizards finish within four games of whichever club finishes eighth, then two games will be played to determine the No. 8 seed.
“Bradley did everything possible to be ready to play, but after closely monitoring his individual workouts, we came to the conclusion that it was best for him to sit out the upcoming games in Orlando and avoid the risk of further injury,” general manager Tommy Sheppard said.
Washington will also be without forward Davis Bertans, who decided to opt out of playing as a pending free agent, and injured guard John Wall. With Beal and Bertans out, a Wizards team that has been without Wall all season will have to replace more than 40 points per game if it is to somehow get into that postseason mix.
Beal averaged 30.5 points a game this season, almost twice as much as Bertans, the Wizards’ No. 2 scorer. The 27-year-old was preparing to play, even while the decision was up in the air.
NHL
League, players announce labor deal, plan to resume play Aug. 1
The NHL is in position to resume playing in less than a month — with 24 teams in action, all in Canada — and could be on the verge of enjoying labor peace through 2026.
The National Hockey League and the NHL Players’ Association on Monday announced a tentative deal on a return-to-play format and a memorandum of understanding on a four-year extension of the collective bargaining agreement.
Should both agreements be ratified, the NHL would proceed immediately to its expanded 24-team playoff format, with play beginning on Aug. 1. Under the plan, training camps would open July 13, with teams traveling to their respective hub cities for exhibition games on July 26.
The hub cities are Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, for the qualifying round and at least first two playoff rounds, according to a person with direct knowledge of the agreements who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league and NHLPA have not released this information.
For the conference finals and the Stanley Cup Final, the person said, the league is being cautious and allowing itself site flexibility in the event of potential spikes in COVID-19 infections.
Extending the CBA, which was set to expire in September 2022, was considered a necessary step in restarting the season, which was placed on pause in March as a result of the pandemic. The extension covers numerous on- and off-ice issues, including the NHL’s potential return to the Olympics, the person said.
