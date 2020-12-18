La Crosse sports briefs

MLB
Counsell confident Yelich will bounce back
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell is confident former MVP Christian Yelich’s 2020 hitting struggles won’t carry over to next season.
After winning consecutive NL batting titles in 2018 and 2019 during his first two years with the Brewers, Yelich hit just .205 with 12 homers and 22 RBIs in 58 games. Although his high walk totals gave him a solid .356 on-base percentage, Yelich also struck out in over 30% of his plate appearances.
“It’s not going to happen again,” Counsell said Thursday. “Whenever we ask the question, ‘Why did that happen?’ Christian doesn’t have an answer, necessarily. He can’t explain all of it. I can’t explain all of it. I don’t think Christian wanted it to happen. But it did. What it does is it puts your mind to work, and that’s what he’s doing. He’s going to get to work and make sure when we start up that he’s in a good place and ready to go.”
Yelich’s slide contributed to the Brewers’ team-wide hitting problems as they went 29-31 but still earned a third straight playoff berth thanks to Major League Baseball’s expanded playoff format. Yelich had won the MVP in 2018 and finished second in the balloting in 2019.
The Brewers lost a best-of-3, first-round series in two games to the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
He wasn’t the only big-name hitter to struggle last year in the pandemic-shortened season, which may help explain why Counsell believes his star player will bounce back.
“I just know it’s going to be better,” Counsell said. “I know it’s going to be good. So, I feel really good about that. I don’t worry about it. I’m confident in it.”
Counsell also said he hasn’t spoken with Ryan Braun about the 2011 MVP’s plans for next season. Braun, 37, talked multiple times last season about the possibility he might retire.
The Brewers declined to pick up a mutual $15 million 2021 option on Braun’s contract, making him a free agent. The veteran outfielder has spent his entire MLB career in Milwaukee and has a franchise-record 352 home runs.
Counsell acknowledged next season would have an unusual feel if Braun isn’t around.
“It’s going to be different, there’s no question,” Counsell said. “There at the end, it didn’t turn out the way I would have liked it to, necessarily, for him. But in another way, it kind of did. I mean, if this is the end, he played on three straight playoff teams in the last three years of his career.
“You know, when guys signed contracts like that, I think we often say, ‘Well we signed up for the first couple years and we know the last couple years might not be that good.’ And he was a part of and part of leading those three teams to the playoffs in his last three years. That’s ending your career on a really, really strong note, and something that’s really impressive in my eyes.”
FRANCONA SAYS NAME CHANGE ‘IS CORRECT’: Manager Terry Francona praised the Cleveland Indians for trying to “do the right thing” with a name change that was inevitable — and necessary.
On Friday, Francona complimented the team’s decision to drop its name after 105 years, a switch that came after months of internal discussions, meetings with numerous groups and one that will signal a new beginning for the AL club.
“I am proud of the fact that we are going to do something that is correct,” Francona said on a Zoom call from his home in Arizona.
The team announced its decision on Monday, ending a process that began even before owner Paul Dolan’s announcement in July — hours after the NFL’s Washington team dropped its controversial name — and said the club would do a thorough review of its name.
Dolan told the Associated Press in an interview that the team will remain Indians through at least the 2021 season, and that it would not adopt an interim name until a new one is chosen. Dolan also told AP that Tribe, the team’s popular nickname and a favorite by many fans as the new name, is not an option going forward and the club is stepping completely away from anything with a Native American connotation.
However, that doesn’t mean the team will disassociate itself with its history.
“That’s not the idea behind this,” Francona said. “I just think by simply saying, ’Hey, we’ve always done it this way, so we’ll just continue to.’ Shoot, if we did that, Jackie Robinson may have never played in the game of baseball.
“Nobody was ever trying to be disrespectful, but that wasn’t a good enough answer anymore.”
Francona understands it may take time for some people to embrace the change.
RAYS SIGN WACHA: The American League champion Tampa Bay Rays signed right-hander Michael Wacha to a $3 million, one-year contract on Friday to fill a void in the rotation with the departure of Charlie Morton.
The 29-year old Wacha has a 60-43 record with a 4.01 ERA over eight seasons. After seven years with the St. Louis Cardinals, he went went 1-4 with a 6.62 ERA with the New York Mets in 2020.
Wacha is 4-2 with a 3.34 ERA in six career postseason starts, five coming as a rookie in 2013 when the Cardinals won the National League pennant. He was a National League All-Star in 2015.
Morton signed a a $15 million, one-year contract with the Atlanta Braves last month after Tampa Bay declined his $15 million option. The 37-year-old joined the Rays in 2019 and helped Tampa Bay reach the playoffs the past two seasons. The right-hander was 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA during this year’s postseason.
The signing also comes one day after the Rays announced that right-hander Brent Honeywell had arthroscopic elbow surgery that is not expected to affect his 2021 season.
Wacha was drafted 19th overall by St. Louis out of Texas A&M with one of two compensatory picks the Cardinals received from losing Albert Pujols as a free agent to the Los Angeles Angels.
