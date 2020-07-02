La Crosse sports briefs

TENNIS
Djokovic tests negative
BELGRADE, Serbia — Novak Djokovic and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus, his media team said Thursday, 10 days after announcing they had contracted the disease.
The top-ranked player tested positive for the virus after playing in an exhibition series he organized in Serbia and Croatia amid the pandemic. No social distancing was observed at the matches in Belgrade and Zadar, Croatia.
“Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena are negative for COVID-19. That was shown by the results of the PCR tests that both had in Belgrade,” his media team said in a statement.
Both Djokovic and his wife had no symptoms and were in self-isolation in the Serbian capital since testing positive, the statement said.
The news comes amid a new spike of coronavirus cases in Serbia and the reintroduction of some restrictive measures, such as compulsory wearing of masks and social distancing.
Djokovic was the fourth player to come down with the virus after participating in the matches in Belgrade and Zadar. The others were three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki.
Djokovic’s coach, Goran Ivanisevic, has also said he has the virus.
French Open to include fans The French Open will allow fans to attend this year’s postponed tournament.
The French Tennis Federation said Thursday up to 60% of the stands can be filled with fans when play starts in September at Roland Garros.
Tickets will go on sale on July 16 for the Sept. 27-Oct. Oct. 11 tournament.
The clay-court tournament had been scheduled to start on May 24 but was postponed to Sept. 20 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It then got pushed back another week.
The FFT has prepared a health and safety protocol to ensure the safety of fans. No more than four people can sit together in one group and there must also be one chair left empty between each mini-group of people in the same row.
“The number of spectators allowed in the stadium will be 50%-60% of the usual capacity,” the FFT said. “This reduction will allow strict distancing measures to be respected.”
Wearing masks is recommended but will not be obligatory when fans line up outside or sit in the stands, but must be worn when fans are moving around inside the grounds.
Hand sanitizers will also be available.
WNBA
Man freed with Moore’s help
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Missouri man was freed from prison Wednesday after a county prosecutor declined to retry his case, punctuating years of work by WNBA star Maya Moore and other supporters who argued he was falsely convicted of burglary and assault charges.
Moore was on hand when Jonathan Irons, 40, walked out of the Jefferson City Correctional Center. She clapped as Irons approached a group of people waiting for his release. She then dropped to her knees at one point before joining a group hug around Irons.
He had been serving a 50-year prison sentence stemming from the non-fatal shooting of a homeowner in the St. Louis area when Irons was 16. But a judge threw out his convictions in March, citing a series of problems with the case, including a fingerprint report that had not been turned over to Irons’ defense team, according to The New York Times.
The Missouri attorney general’s office unsuccessfully appealed the judge’s decision, and the lead prosecutor in St. Charles County decided against a retrial.
Moore and Irons became friends after meeting through prison ministry, according to the Times. The 31-year-old Moore, a Jefferson City, Missouri, native who starred at UConn before helping lead Minnesota to four WNBA titles, put her career on hold last season to help Irons.
Moore said in January she planned to sit out a second season and miss the Tokyo Olympics. After Irons’ convictions were thrown out in March, she told the AP her plans hadn’t changed.
“’My decision to take another year was bigger than this case,” she said at the time. “But obviously this case was in the forefront of my mind. I’m looking forward when this is done to finally getting some rest and time with my family.”
MLB
Cubs’ Quintana injured thumb while washing dishes
CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs left-hander José Quintana had surgery to repair nerve damage in his pitching thumb Thursday after he cut himself washing dishes.
Chicago did not have a timetable for his return.
Quintana cut his thumb at his home in Miami on Saturday and needed five stitches, according to the team. He had surgery in Chicago on Thursday morning.
The 31-year-old is expected to resume throwing in about two weeks. The Cubs hope to get a better idea then of how much time he will miss in a season that starts July 23 or 24 and has been shortened to 60 games.
Quintana went 13-9 with a 4.68 ERA last year in his second full season with the Cubs. He was an All-Star for the crosstown White Sox in 2016.
The Cubs resume workouts Friday for the first time since Major League Baseball shut down camps on March 12. Chicago finished third in the NL Central last season at 84-78 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
MLS
Opara not in Florida
Minnesota United’s 2019 MLS Defender of the Year Ike Opara is not training with his teammates in Orlando for the “MLS is Back” tournament because of what he calls a “pre-existing condition” that kept him from traveling with the team to Florida on Sunday.
That pre-existing condition is not coronavirus related and doesn’t necessarily mean he will not join the team later in Florida. The tournament starts with two games July 8 and the Loons play their first game July 12 against Sporting Kansas City, Opara’s former team.
Opara tweeted about his absence Thursday morning “before it’s reported elsewhere.”
“I want to let the fans know that I am currently not in Orlando with my teammates,” he tweeted. “I am continuing my physical rehabilitation on a pre-existing condition that was agreed upon between the league and MNUFC. I’m sad I’m not there with my guys, but will be the biggest fan from home in Minnesota!”
The 31-year-old Opara has also played for the U.S. men’s national team.
All 26 MLS teams will be quarantined at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, each on its own secured hotel floor.
The Loons have a 42-person traveling party that will be allowed “extracurricular activities” such as golf, hiking and dining while still respecting the bubble. Players, coaches and staff will be tested for the virus every other day.
United will play a friendly against Columbus on Sunday during the two weeks it will spend training before its first game in the league’s month-long, World Cup-style tournament.
