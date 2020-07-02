La Crosse sports briefs

“’My decision to take another year was bigger than this case,” she said at the time. “But obviously this case was in the forefront of my mind. I’m looking forward when this is done to finally getting some rest and time with my family.”

MLB

Cubs’ Quintana injured thumb while washing dishes

CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs left-hander José Quintana had surgery to repair nerve damage in his pitching thumb Thursday after he cut himself washing dishes.

Chicago did not have a timetable for his return.

Quintana cut his thumb at his home in Miami on Saturday and needed five stitches, according to the team. He had surgery in Chicago on Thursday morning.

The 31-year-old is expected to resume throwing in about two weeks. The Cubs hope to get a better idea then of how much time he will miss in a season that starts July 23 or 24 and has been shortened to 60 games.

Quintana went 13-9 with a 4.68 ERA last year in his second full season with the Cubs. He was an All-Star for the crosstown White Sox in 2016.