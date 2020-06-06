La Crosse sports briefs

On Friday night, Elway tweeted that he spent much of the week listening to his players and coaches and realized his views he’s held for decades were wrong.

“I always thought that since I grew up in a locker room, I knew everything there was to know about understanding teammates from different backgrounds and walks of life,” Elway wrote. “What I’ve realized is that I could not have been more wrong.

“Listening to players and reading their social media, the strength they have shown and the experiences they have shared has been powerful. It has impacted me. I realize I have a long way to go, but I will keep listening and learning,” Elway added. “That is the only way to grow. I truly believe a lot of good will come from the many difficult conversations that are taking place around our team, league and country.”

Elway went on to say he fully supports his players using their platforms to call for change and he suggested that sports can be much more than a distraction at a difficult time: “We can all be part of the solution,” he said.

“I also understand that my voice needs to be a part of this conversation, too,” added Elway, who led Denver to two Super Bowl titles during his Hall of Fame playing career and another from the front office during his decade as an executive.