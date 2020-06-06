La Crosse sports briefs

NFL
Goodell: League was wrong
NEW YORK — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league was wrong for not listening to players fighting for racial equality and encouraged them to peacefully protest.
One day after 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and several of his peers released a video demanding the league condemn racism, Goodell made his strongest statement on the issues many players passionately support.
George Floyd’s death has ignited nationwide protests over racial injustice and police brutality, issues former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began speaking out against in 2016 when he started taking a knee during the national anthem.
“It has been a difficult time for our country. In particular, black people in our country,” Goodell said in a video released Friday. “First, my condolences to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and all the families who have endured police brutality. We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter. I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much needed change in this country.
“Without black players, there would be no National Football League. And the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality and oppression of black players, coaches, fans and staff. We are listening. I am listening, and I will be reaching out to players who have raised their voices and others on how we can improve and go forward for a better and more united NFL family.”
ELWAY JOINS CALL FOR CHANGE: John Elway says he’s no longer staying on the sidelines and is “joining with the players, coaches and our organization in speaking up against racism, police brutality and any injustice against the black community.”
The comments from the Denver Broncos’ general manager came in a lengthy Twitter post at the end of a tempestuous week in which his head coach, Vic Fangio, drew widespread condemnation for suggesting he didn’t see racism or discrimination in the NFL.
Fangio’s remarks came during a media call Tuesday after the team addressed the widespread demonstrations that were sparked by a white police officer’s killing of a handcuffed black man in Minnesota last week.
Fangio apologized a day later, saying he only meant to suggest the league was a meritocracy on the field and in the locker room and should have recognized the lack of minority head coaches, general managers, team presidents and owners in the country’s most popular sport.
On Friday night, Elway tweeted that he spent much of the week listening to his players and coaches and realized his views he’s held for decades were wrong.
“I always thought that since I grew up in a locker room, I knew everything there was to know about understanding teammates from different backgrounds and walks of life,” Elway wrote. “What I’ve realized is that I could not have been more wrong.
“Listening to players and reading their social media, the strength they have shown and the experiences they have shared has been powerful. It has impacted me. I realize I have a long way to go, but I will keep listening and learning,” Elway added. “That is the only way to grow. I truly believe a lot of good will come from the many difficult conversations that are taking place around our team, league and country.”
Elway went on to say he fully supports his players using their platforms to call for change and he suggested that sports can be much more than a distraction at a difficult time: “We can all be part of the solution,” he said.
“I also understand that my voice needs to be a part of this conversation, too,” added Elway, who led Denver to two Super Bowl titles during his Hall of Fame playing career and another from the front office during his decade as an executive.
“I am not going to stay on the sidelines,” Elway declared. “Everyone has a responsibility to help those who are hurting. I am joining with the players, coaches and our organization in speaking up against racism, police brutality and any injustice against the black community.”
NBA
Jordan giving $100M to racial justice
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand are giving $100 million to organizations dedicated to promoting racial equality and social justice.
In a joint statement Friday on social media, Jordan and the Jordan Brand said money will be paid over 10 years with the goal of “ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.”
“Black lives matter,” the statement said. “This isn’t a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of black people.”
Jordan, the 57-year-old former Chicago Bulls great, is the owner of the Charlotte Hornets. The Jordan Brand is a subsidiary of Nike, the shoe giant that earlier Friday committed $40 million over the next four years to support the black community.
Jordan also released a statement Monday on George Floyd and the killings of black people at the hands of police.
“I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry,” Jordan said. “I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough.”
Floyd was in handcuffs when a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. Derek Chauvin is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
DURANT SAYS HIS SEASON IS OVER: Kevin Durant won’t play for the Brooklyn Nets if the NBA season resumes.
“My season is over,” Durant told The Undefeated on Friday. “I don’t plan on playing at all. We decided last summer when it first happened that I was just going to wait until the following season. I had no plans of playing at all this season.”
Durant ruptured an Achilles tendon a year ago for Golden State in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against Toronto.
