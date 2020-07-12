La Crosse sports briefs

AUTO RACING
Hamilton scores 85th career win at Styrian Grand Prix in Austria
SPIELBERG, Austria — Lewis Hamilton won the Styrian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday to clinch an 85th career win and move within six of Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record.
Most of Schumacher’s wins were during a dominant spell with Ferrari, but his old team is struggling badly. For the second time in the past four races, Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel crashed into each other and went out.
When Hamilton stood on the podium he raised a clenched right fist.
Hamilton’s record-extending 89th career pole on a rain-drenched track was one of his best in extreme conditions, but during the race he was hardly challenged as he finished a sizeable 13.7 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and 33.7 ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.
Because of social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, the drivers on the podium had their trophies delivered by a remote controlled device.
“What a weird year but (it’s) great to be back driving with this kind of performance. The team did a fantastic job, it was just for me to bring it home,” said Hamilton, who finished fourth last week after a time penalty. “Difficult weekend last weekend but this was a great step forward.”
Bottas won last weekend’s season-opening Austrian GP on the same Red Bull Ring track in Spielberg at the foot of the Styrian mountains — hence the name change.
Despite the sizeable margin of Hamilton’s win, Bottas maintains he can challenge for the F1 title. He leads in points 43-37.
“I have no reason to doubt any of my ability or skills. I know what I’m capable of,” the Finnish driver said. “I really feel some improvements in my driving since last year that’s why I’m confident it will be a good battle for the championship this year.”
Like last Sunday, drivers again wore black T-shirts with “End Racism” and most took the knee a few moments before the national anthem.
Red Bull driver Alexander Albon did well to fend off persistent attacks from Racing Point’s Sergio Perez and finished fourth ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and Perez, who dropped to sixth after touching wheels with Albon late on.
McLaren’s Carlos Sainz Jr. started from third and finished ninth, but collected a bonus point for the fastest lap.
FAIRGROUNDS SPEEDWAY
Wachs Jr., Stansfield post victories
WEST SALEM — Michael Wachs Jr. used one path to victory, and Rob Stansfield used another during feature victories at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway on Saturday.
Wachs Jr. assumed the lead on the second lap of the ANT’s Complete Pest Control Hornets feature and held off a challenge from Cheyanne Stanfield to cross the finish line first, while Stansfield didn’t get the lead until four laps remained in winning the Auto Value Street Stocks feature.
David Treu Jr. won the Mountain Dew Mini-Vans feature, and Kenan Ward was victorious in a 25-car demolition derby. Ward beat Dakota Gollnick in a fan vote.
Ashton Kinsey won the high school feature for the second straight week.
The next event at the Speedway is Wednesday, when the Central Wisconsin Racing Association Late Models return to the track for the first time in 25 years. Twin 30-lap features will highlight the Tribute to Larry Wehrs, plus the Hornets and Street Stocks will also be competing.
NBA
Herro deemed healthy for Heat
The good news on the Miami Heat’s injury report is that there is no injury report.
While the Heat, like the rest of the NBA, are not revealing the results of the league’s ongoing COVID-19 testing amid the new coronavirus pandemic, coach Erik Spoelstra spoke Sunday of a clean sheet from the training room.
“Guys are getting their legs under ‘em,” Spoelstra said. “Soreness is starting to also arise, as expected. But I’ve been encouraged by the practices and the work and the normalcy it feels like, of being back in the gym working together.”
The Heat went into the NBA’s March 11 shutdown with guard Tyler Herro — a Whitnall High School graduate — just one game back from a 15-game absence due to ankle soreness and center Meyers Leonard still sidelined from the severe ankle sprain that has had him out since Feb. 5.
“It’s good to have the guys that were out back, Meyers and Tyler,” Spoelstra said after guiding his team through practice on the makeshift court at a Disney World ballroom. “Tyler looks 100 percent, for sure. The time off served him well and he’s moving great and providing all of that skill set that he does.”
Herro and Leonard went down before the Heat acquired Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill at the Feb. 6 NBA trading deadline, making this an on-court introduction of sorts.
SOCCER
Tottenham beats Arsenal
LONDON — Son Heung-min scored the equalizer and set up the winner as Tottenham came from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 on Sunday, reviving hopes of European qualification for Jose Mourinho’s faltering side.
In the first Premier League north London derby at Tottenham’s new stadium, Alexandre Lacazette bent Arsenal’s opener into the top corner in the 16th minute.
But Sead Kolašinac’s misplaced pass allowed Tottenham to level inside three minutes, with Son taking the ball out to a tight angle but still managing to chip goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.
Son, who was dropped from the starting lineup for the 0-0 draw at Bournemouth on Thursday, provided the corner that Toby Alderweireld sent past Martínez in the 81st with a glancing header.
Son was taken off in stoppage time. But there were no fans to applaud the South Korean’s contribution as they are not allowed into stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tottenham moved above Arsenal into eighth place. Europa League qualification is now the target for a team that reached the Champions League final last season.
Mourinho only took charge in November after Mauricio Pochettino was fired.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!