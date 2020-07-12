La Crosse sports briefs

Wachs Jr. assumed the lead on the second lap of the ANT’s Complete Pest Control Hornets feature and held off a challenge from Cheyanne Stanfield to cross the finish line first, while Stansfield didn’t get the lead until four laps remained in winning the Auto Value Street Stocks feature.

David Treu Jr. won the Mountain Dew Mini-Vans feature, and Kenan Ward was victorious in a 25-car demolition derby. Ward beat Dakota Gollnick in a fan vote.

Ashton Kinsey won the high school feature for the second straight week.

The next event at the Speedway is Wednesday, when the Central Wisconsin Racing Association Late Models return to the track for the first time in 25 years. Twin 30-lap features will highlight the Tribute to Larry Wehrs, plus the Hornets and Street Stocks will also be competing.

NBA

Herro deemed healthy for Heat

The good news on the Miami Heat’s injury report is that there is no injury report.

While the Heat, like the rest of the NBA, are not revealing the results of the league’s ongoing COVID-19 testing amid the new coronavirus pandemic, coach Erik Spoelstra spoke Sunday of a clean sheet from the training room.