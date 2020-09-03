La Crosse sports briefs

NBA
Nash hired to coach Nets
Steve Nash was one of the NBA’s most entertaining point guards, the engineer of a high-scoring team that helped usher in a new era of basketball.
Now the Brooklyn Nets want to see what he can do as a coach.
The Nets hired Nash on Thursday, putting the Hall of Famer in charge of the team that hopes to have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving together next season.
“Coaching is something I knew I wanted to pursue when the time was right, and I am humbled to be able to work with the outstanding group of players and staff we have here in Brooklyn,” Nash said in a statement.
Nash, two-time MVP as the playmaker of the Phoenix Suns teams under Mike D’Antoni that piled up points and 3-pointers long before they became the norm in the NBA, had been a player development consultant with Golden State, where he worked with Durant.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr was the general manager in Phoenix for part of Nash’s time and took elements of the Suns’ system in winning three NBA titles. He thanked and congratulated Nash with a message on Twitter.
“You are going to crush it in Brooklyn!” Kerr wrote.
The Nets said they would have a Zoom news conference next week to introduce Nash, the franchise’s 23rd coach and the second Hall of Fame point guard without head coaching experience they’ve hired since moving to Brooklyn in 2012.
Jason Kidd went right from a player to their coach in 2013, leading the Nets to the second round of the playoffs in his lone season before leaving to coach Milwaukee.
Nash is third in NBA history with 10,335 assists and the 2005 and 2006 MVP, one of only 10 players to win it in back-to-back years. Phoenix made the Western Conference finals in both seasons, playing a style that critics sneered at as the Suns put up what at the time were the three highest single-season 3-point totals in league history.
NFL
Browns acquire Harrison from Jaguars
BEREA, Ohio — The Browns have acquired safety Ronnie Harrison in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who will receive a fifth-round pick in 2021 from Cleveland.
The loss of rookie safety Grant Delpit for the season with a torn Achilles tendon sent the Browns shopping for a safety. On Thursday, general manager Andrew Berry pulled off the swap for Harrison, who is in his third season from Alabama.
Delpit, a second-round pick from LSU, suffered his season-ending injury while doing individual drills in early in practice last month. He had been expected to start alongside Karl Joseph, who was signed by the Browns as a free agent this winter.
The 6-foot-3, 214-pound Harrison made 22 starts for Jacksonville, which selected him in the third round of the 2018 draft. He’s played in 28 games and made 103 tackles along with three interceptions.
Harrison started 14 games last season and finished second on the team in tackles (70). He was a member of two national title teams with the Crimson Tide.
He’s played well for the Jaguars, but they felt like fourth-year pro Josh Jones would be a better fit on and off the field and had been planning to make the switch in recent weeks.
MLB
A’s righty tests positive for coronavirus
OAKLAND, Calif. — Athletics right-hander Daniel Mengden has tested positive for the coronavirus and is quarantined at home in Houston, where he received the result that forced Oakland and Major League Baseball to postpone four games this week.
A’s general manager David Forst said Thursday that Mengden is asymptomatic and was placed on the 10-day injured list. The A’s added new left-hander Mike Minor to the 40-man roster after acquiring him Monday in a trade with the Rangers.
The team had its three-game series at Seattle this week postponed as well as last Sunday’s scheduled series finale at Houston, where the A’s learned late Saturday of the one positive test. Forst said the A’s left Houston in two groups, the second being those who had close contact — up to 15 minutes — with Mengden in the 48-hour window during which he tested positive.
The A’s don’t know how Mengden contracted the coronavirus. There haven’t been additional positive tests within the traveling party.
The A’s returned to the field at the Coliseum for workouts Wednesday with another session scheduled Thursday as they prepare to host the Padres beginning Friday night. Minor is slated to be available out of the bullpen.
Oakland faces playing three doubleheaders in a seven-day span starting next Tuesday.
SOCCER
Premier League terminates deal
LONDON (AP) — The Premier League is without a broadcast partner in China after ending one of its most lucrative international agreements.
The league did not give a reason on Thursday for the termination of its agreement with streaming service PPTV after one season of a three-year contract through 2022, reportedly worth 550 million pounds ($718 million).
British newspaper The Daily Mail reported last month that PPTV withheld a payment of 160 million pounds ($209 million) in rights fees that were due in March. That was when the Premier League was suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The league responded to the failure of Suning, the Chinese retail giant which owns digital channel PPTV, to meet the March deadline by rejecting its offer for a three-year contract extension to cover the 2022-25 seasons.
Suning owns Italian club Inter Milan and PPTV has a deal to broadcast Serie A through 2021.
The collapse of the deal could affect the finances of clubs who have already been hit by the impact of the coronavirus.
