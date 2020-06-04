La Crosse sports briefs

The two committees will “work collectively to disburse funds from the Fund for Safe Communities as early as next week.”

“This is a moment where we all need to step into some bigger, bolder leadership,” Chanda Smith Baker, senior vice president of impact at The Minneapolis Foundation, said in a statement. “We need allies in this work and we are excited the Timberwolves and Lynx have decided to step into this partnership, dig deep into understanding the complexity of the inequities, and to help us drive toward solutions that ensure senseless tragedies rooted in racism never happen again.”

The Timberwolves and Lynx organization said it will announce “additional programming and initiatives pertaining to ending systemic racism and the need for community conversations.” Players will be part of those initiatives. You can donate to the fund by texting SAFEMPLS to 243725.

“I am proud of the ways in which the Minnesota Lynx have used our voices to stand up for social justice. The senseless murder of George Floyd has strengthened our resolve to bring about change in the inequities that face our black and brown communities,” Reeve said in a statement. “This alignment with The Minneapolis Foundation will allow us to directly impact these inequities as well as be active participants in the healing of our communities.”