La Crosse sports briefs

PRO BASKETBALL
Wolves, Lynx team up
Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders and Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve are taking on civic leadership duties as part of the multi-year partnership the entire organization is entering with The Minneapolis Foundation “to address systemic inequities and translate community anger into actions.”
The organization said the move, announced Wednesday, is the “first of many steps the organization will take to fight racism and help unite its communities following the murder of George Floyd by law enforcement.”
Reeve and Saunders will serve as leaders on one or two advisory committees designed to oversee the disbursement of the Fund for Safe Communities. The second committee will feature diverse youth from Minneapolis.
That fund will “champion the prevention of further violence, address systemic inequities, reform the criminal justice system and heal communities affected by this tragedy.”
“Minneapolis is a special place,” Saunders said in a statement. “I want all people of color to experience this amazing city without fear. We talk a lot about actions over words; we need to make meaningful change and that starts with partnering with The Minneapolis Foundation. As leaders on this advisory committee, we will work diligently with our youth counterparts to listen to what needs to change, raise awareness, and partner with informed leaders who can help bring meaningful impact to our cities.”
The two committees will “work collectively to disburse funds from the Fund for Safe Communities as early as next week.”
“This is a moment where we all need to step into some bigger, bolder leadership,” Chanda Smith Baker, senior vice president of impact at The Minneapolis Foundation, said in a statement. “We need allies in this work and we are excited the Timberwolves and Lynx have decided to step into this partnership, dig deep into understanding the complexity of the inequities, and to help us drive toward solutions that ensure senseless tragedies rooted in racism never happen again.”
The Timberwolves and Lynx organization said it will announce “additional programming and initiatives pertaining to ending systemic racism and the need for community conversations.” Players will be part of those initiatives. You can donate to the fund by texting SAFEMPLS to 243725.
“I am proud of the ways in which the Minnesota Lynx have used our voices to stand up for social justice. The senseless murder of George Floyd has strengthened our resolve to bring about change in the inequities that face our black and brown communities,” Reeve said in a statement. “This alignment with The Minneapolis Foundation will allow us to directly impact these inequities as well as be active participants in the healing of our communities.”
NFL
Brees apologizes for flag remarks
NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees apologized Thursday for comments that were “insensitive and completely missed the mark” when he reiterated his opposition to Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling during the national anthem in 2016, drawing sharp criticism from fellow high-profile athletes and others in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
Los Angeles Lakers great LeBron James, New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins and former NFL player Martellus Bennett were just some of the high-profile athletes to criticize Brees on their Twitter feeds.
Brees, a New Orleans Saints quarterback who won the Super Bowl in the 2009 season, was asked Wednesday in an interview with Yahoo to revisit former NFL quarterback Kaepernick’s kneeling during the national anthem before games to bring awareness of police brutality and racial injustice.
“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States,” Brees began, adding that the national anthem reminds him of his grandfathers, who served in the armed forces during World War II. “In many cases, it brings me to tears thinking about all that has been sacrificed, and not just in the military, but for that matter, those throughout the civil rights movements of the ’60s, and all that has been endured by so many people up until this point.”
Many athletes have repeatedly said the kneeling was not about disrespecting the flag or the military but instead about police brutality.
Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who was handcuffed as the officer pressed a knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes.
In an Instagram post Thursday, Brees said he was apologizing to his friends, teammates, New Orleans, the black community, the NFL community and “anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday.”
NASCAR
Door slammed on fans at Brickyard
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host the IndyCar-NASCAR doubleheader on the July 4 weekend without fans.
Track officials had been optimistic IMS could be the first major sporting venue to have fans back in the stands this summer. Instead, the stands will be empty much like the rest of the tracks since major racing resumed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
IMS officials announced the decision Thursday after consulting with local and state officials.
“While we certainly worked diligently to run our events with spectators, we reached a point where we needed to make a final decision because the race weekend is less than a month away,” said Mark Miles, who oversees the IndyCar Series as president of Penske Entertainment Corp. “Today it’s not possible to be confident that Indianapolis will be at Stage 5 of the state’s reopening plan by the Fourth of July weekend.”
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced a five-stage plan last month to reopen the state with the final phase tentatively scheduled to include a return to sporting venues on July 4 — the very day an IndyCar-NASCAR Xfinity Series doubleheader is scheduled to run at the sprawling track. Marion County ——home to Indianapolis, the state’s largest city—only recently entered the third stage.
IMS draws upward of 275,000 people for the Indy 500, the world’s largest single-day sporting event that this year was postponed three months to Aug. 23. In recent years, Brickyard weekend attendance for the NASCAR visit has waned. Last year’s estimated crowd of 60,000 was an improvement over 2018. But with approximately 235,000 permanent seats at the speedway, there could be plenty of space for fans to be socially distanced should the restrictions loosen.
NASCAR’s Brickyard 400 is still set for its original date of July 5 on the historic 2.5-mile oval. NASCAR resumed its season May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. IndyCar is set to open the season Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Arkansas St. athletes positive for COVID-19
JONESBORO, Ark. — Seven Arkansas State athletes tested positive for COVID-19 and are self-isolating for 14 days, chancellor Kelly Damphousse announced Thursday.
The seven athletes are from three sports, and all were asymptomatic. They learned of the positive results Wednesday night.
The athletes who tested positive will self-isolate for 14 days. Damphousse said contact tracing has begun, and anyone who has been exposed to any of the seven athletes will be required to quarantine for 14 days.
“This is a day that we knew would come, not just at A-State, but for colleges and universities across America,” Damphousse said.
An Arkansas State spokesman said he didn’t know how many athletes have been tested since they began returning to campus for voluntary workouts.
Oklahoma State and Marshall have announced they’ve each had three athletes test positive. Mississippi also has had an athlete and staff member test positive. A student worker in the Iowa State athletic department also has COVID-19.
