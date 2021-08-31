La Crosse sports briefs

NFL
Vikings pick up Herndon from Jets
NEW YORK — The New York Jets have traded tight end Chris Herndon to the Minnesota Vikings, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
Herndon was a fourth-round pick of the Jets in 2018 out of Miami. He had a promising rookie season, but never quite became the consistent playmaker New York was hoping for.
NFL Network first reported the trade Tuesday as teams whittled their rosters to the maximum 53-player limit. The person confirmed the deal to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the trade.
Terms of the deal were not immediately known, but it is believed the Jets will receive draft compensation from the Vikings.
The 25-year-old Herndon has 71 career catches for 796 yards and seven touchdowns in three seasons. He was in a competition this summer with Tyler Kroft, Ryan Griffin, Trevon Wesco and Kenny Yeboah. It appeared Kroft, a free-agent signing in March, had moved ahead of him on the depth chart.
Herndon should step right into a starting role in Minnesota.
PATRIOTS RELEASE NEWTON: The Mac Jones era is about to begin.
In a stunning move, the Patriots are releasing veteran quarterback Cam Newton, according to a source. This clears the way for the Patriots to start a rookie quarterback for the first time in the Bill Belichick era. Jones was fantastic this summer in training camp and during the preseason. The rookie went 36 for 52 for 388 yards with a touchdown and a 97.3 quarterback rating in three preseason games.
The Boston Globe was the first to report the news.
Newton’s time in Foxborough was short lived. The 32-year-old joined the Patriots last summer on a one-year deal. The 2020 season, overall, was a difficult one for the Patriots, who dealt with multiple COVID-19 opt-outs, and for Newton, who struggled in the offense for the first time. Newton finished with a 7-8 record as a starter. In 15 games, he passed for 2,657 yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Newton set multiple Patriots franchise records for a quarterback with 592 rushing yards to go with 12 rushing touchdowns. Overall, the Pats ended the season with a disappointing 7-9 record and out of the playoffs for the first time since 2008. It was clear that the team’s passing game needed more help.
That’s where Jones comes in. Selected 15th overall, Jones became the first rookie quarterback drafted by Bill Belichick in the first round and the first Patriots quarterback to be selected in the first round since Drew Bledsoe in 1993. The Alabama product came in with high expectations and put forth a sensational effort in training camp and the preseason.
SAINT CONSIDER EXTENDED STAY IN DALLAS: The New Orleans Saints are investigating the possibility of remaining in the Dallas area for up to a month and opening their regular season against Green Bay in the Cowboys’ home stadium, coach Sean Payton said.
While the Superdome appears to have been spared significant damage from Hurricane Ida, there are logistical challenges with staffing an NFL game there in the near future because of the widespread damage in the New Orleans area.
Many New Orleans residents have evacuated and officials have advised them not to return for at least another several days while roadways are cleared and widespread damage to power lines are repaired. Some neighborhoods are expected to be without power for weeks.
“There’s a chance that, if our stadium is not ready to host the Packers in Week 1, where might that game be?” Payton said Tuesday. “That game could very well be right here at AT&T Stadium. We’ve got enough fans in this area and Houston, certainly from northern Louisiana, that we think that would be something that’s very realistic.”
Payton said the Dallas area, where the Saints relocated on Saturday as Ida approached the Gulf Coast, also seems to make the most sense as a temporary practice base because multiple Division I college football programs there have offered help and because of conflicts or logistical challenges with other locations the club considered.
TCU, where Payton’s son, Connor, is a student, and SMU have reached out and “completely would love to be a part of helping us and hosting us,” Payton said.
Payton said the Saints are focused on making a four-week plan, “knowing we can always adjust if need be.”
NBA
Rondo returns to Lakers
LOS ANGELES — Rajon Rondo has re-signed with the Los Angeles Lakers to pursue another championship ring.
The Lakers announced the deal Tuesday to bring back Rondo on a one-year contract. The veteran point guard played an important role as a reserve and a team leader on Los Angeles’ 17th NBA championship team during the 2019-20 season, his second with the Lakers.
The 35-year-old Rondo agreed to a buyout with Memphis last Saturday and quickly rejoined a title contender. Rondo signed with Atlanta as a free agent last November shortly after winning a ring with the Lakers, and he was traded to the Clippers last March ahead of their run to the Western Conference finals.
The Clippers traded Rondo to the Grizzlies two weeks ago along with Patrick Beverley in the deal sending Eric Bledsoe back to LA.
Rondo is a two-time champion and a four-time All-Star during a 16-year NBA career that began in Boston in 2006. While he is expected to move on to a coaching career when he is done playing, the Lakers are still confident Rondo can contribute on the court.
He was a role player for the Lakers during the coronavirus-interrupted regular season in 2020, but his responsibilities increased sharply in the postseason. He averaged 8.9 points and 6.6 assists per game while hitting 40% of his 3-pointers in the Florida bubble.
The Lakers have a roster stacked with 30-something veterans around LeBron James and Anthony Davis heading into the new season. Los Angeles acquired former league MVP Russell Westbrook in a trade with Washington to join Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore, Wayne Ellington, Dwight Howard and returnee Marc Gasol.
Rondo, Howard, Ariza, Ellington and Bazemore are all former Lakers returning to the team. The Lakers also could still re-sign 34-year-old wing Wesley Matthews.