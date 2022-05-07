La Crosse sports briefs

HIGH SCHOOL

Aquinas baseball team back on track

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Aquinas High School baseball team, which is ranked first in Division 3 by state coaches, put a two-game losing streak behind it Saturday with a 10-1 nonconference victory at La Crescent-Hokah.

Junior Calvin Hargrove hit a home run and drove in three runs during a 2-for-4 performances, and Chris Wilson added two RBI with a double.

Piersen Feehan and Wilson combined to allow seven hits and strike out eight in a game that included a sixth-run third inning for the Blugolds.

Kyle Keppel also had two hits for Aquinas (15-2).

VIROQUA 5, ALTOONA 2: The Blackhawks recorded a win at the Cochrane-Fountain City Tournament behind three-hit pitching from Casey Kowalczyk and Tyler Quackenbush.

Ben Fergot was 2 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Viroqua, which scored all of its runs form the second thorugh fifth innings.

MLB

McCutchen tests positive for COVID-19

ATLANTA — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

McCutchen returned to the team hotel in Atlanta and was placed on the COVID-19 injured list.

The Brewers recalled infielder Mike Brosseau from Triple-A Nashville but it was not known if he would arrive in Atlanta before the start of Saturday night’s game against the Braves.

Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said McCutchen, 38, reported symptoms on Saturday.

Counsell said it was not yet known if McCutchen will remain in the Atlanta hotel when the team leaves after Sunday’s game to begin a series in Cincinnati on Monday.

“We’re trying to figure out what to do,” Counsell said, before adding the continued battles with the coronavirus are “here this year for every team. We’re not the only team by any means. We just saw Cincinnati got hit hard with it.”

McCutchen had a single and scored a run while starting in left field in the Brewers’ 6-3 win over the Braves on Friday night. He is hitting .240 with two homers and 14 RBIs.

NHL

Kuemper leaves Avs game with injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Colorado goaltender Darcy Kuemper yanked his mask off and fell to the ice holding his head after being struck by a stick Saturday.

Play stopped with 56.6 seconds left in the first period against Nashville. Replays showed Predators center Ryan Johansen’s stick apparently poked through Kuemper’s mask. The goalie was able to skate off and headed to the locker room holding a towel to his face.

Johansen watched a replay of the injury while standing at the boards.

The top-seeded Avalanche led 2-1 with Kuemper making 10 saves when hurt, and he was replaced by Pavel Francouz. Kuemper won both games to start this series and he came into Game 3 with a 1.40 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage.

Kuemper went 37-12-4 helping Colorado take the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

He becomes the latest goalie injured. Casey DeSmith of Pittsburgh will miss the rest of the postseason after he had core surgery after leaving the second overtime of the Penguins’ Game 1 victory over the New York Rangers. Carolina goalie Antti Raanta left victory over Boston after David Pastrnak struck him in the head with a gloved hand.

CAPITALS ROUT PANTHERS: Fans’ cheers brought Ilya Samsonov close to tears on the way to his first NHL playoff victory.

Chants of “Sammy! Sammy!” followed one of many important saves he made in Washington’s 6-1 rout of Florida in Game 3 on Saturday. Samsonov rebounded after allowing an early goal and the Capitals bounced back from a blowout loss in Game 2 to take a lead in the series against the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Panthers.

Samsonov made 29 saves in his first start this postseason, taking over for Vitek Vanecek and giving teammates and coach Peter Laviolette exactly what they hoped for out of a goaltender whose play ranges from stellar to suspect. From big saves in tight on Florida captain Aleksander Barkov to the stop on Sam Reinhart that ignited the chants, this was the best of Samsonov at the most opportune time.

“I am ready all the time,” he said. “Sometimes you start playoffs, sometimes another goalie, but you need to get ready for every game. I understand if you want to win, you need to win 16 games.”

The Capitals would take two more this round to start. Game 4 is Monday in Washington.

Alex Ovechkin scored on the power play and assisted on T.J. Oshie’s power-play goal. Marcus Johansson, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Garnet Hathaway also scored and John Carlson contributed an empty-netter for the Capitals, who shook off a 5-1 loss in Game 2 and an early deficit in Game 3 behind the play of their new starting goaltender and a stingy effort that stymied the NHL’s best regular-season offense.

TENNIS

Alcaraz beats Djokovic in Madrid

MADRID — Rafael Nadal one day. Novak Djokovic the next.

The list of victims of Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz keeps growing.

And so does the hype over tennis’ newest sensation.

After defeating his idol Nadal in the quarterfinals on Friday, the 19-year-old Alcaraz rallied to beat top-ranked Djokovic 6-7 (5), 7-5, 7-6 (5) after more than 3 1/2 hours on Saturday to reach the Madrid Open final.

“It was one of those matches to enjoy,” Alcaraz said. “Despite the tension, despite being the semifinals, being 7-6 in the third-set tiebreaker ... I’ve enjoyed it. Until the last point I was being able to smile.”

In the women’s final, Ons Jabeur of Tunisia won her biggest career title by defeating Jessica Pegula of the U.S. in three sets.

Jabeur, the first Arab woman in the top 10, won 7-5, 0-6, 6-3 for her second career title.

Pegula, a one-time tour winner, will reach a career-high No. 11 ranking on Monday.

Alcaraz became the first player to beat Nadal and Djokovic at the same clay-court event. He converted his third match point in front of a raucous home crowd on the Caja Mágica center court.

“It’s a spectacular feeling right now,” Alcaraz said. “I’m very excited to be able to play these kind of matches, to be able to beat Rafa yesterday, to be able to beat the No. 1 today.”

A win on Sunday will give Alcaraz his fourth title this season, the most of any player.

