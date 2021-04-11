La Crosse sports briefs

MLB
Martinez returns with bang
BALTIMORE — J.D. Martinez caught up in a hurry.
Martinez came off the COVID-19 list and hit three home runs, powering the Boston Red Sox past the Baltimore Orioles 14-9 Sunday for their sixth straight win.
Martinez struck out in the first inning and quickly made some adjustments.
“After that first at-bat, I felt like everything just kind of sped up on me,” Martinez said. “I went to the cage and I was like, ‘All right, we need to dial this up. We can get it going. Wake up.’ After that, I felt a lot more in control and I felt really good.”
The 33-year-old Martinez was back in the lineup one day after being placed on the COVID-19 injured list because of cold symptoms. He passed the required tests and went 4 for 6, driving in four runs and scoring four times.
Martinez got a chance at a record-tying fourth homer in the ninth inning and struck out swinging. He is the last of 18 major leaguers to homer four times in a game, doing it in September 2017 for Arizona.
This was the fourth time that Martinez has hit at least three homers in a game. A year after batting just .213 with seven home runs in 54 games during the pandemic-shortened season, he is hitting .472 (17 for 36) with five homers and 16 RBIs in eight games.
“He’s locked in. You can tell,” manager Alex Cora said. “This is the guy I saw in (2018 and 2019), He has an idea of what he wants to do. He doesn’t deviate from his process. I think the last swing he was just hoping for a strike to see if he could hit it in the air. That wasn’t the case.”
Martinez hit solo homers in the third, sixth and eighth innings. The three-time All-Star also had an RBI single.
Rafael Devers homered twice and Alex Verdugo added a three-run shot for the Red Sox, who completed a three-game sweep — Boston lost three in a row to Baltimore at Fenway Park to start the season.
NBA
Bogdanovic leads Hawks to win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets hadn’t lost a game all season when leading entering the fourth quarter.
Bogdan Bogdanovic put an end to that 22-game streak by scoring 32 points on a career-high eight 3-pointers as the Atlanta Hawks erased a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Hornets 105-101 Sunday without Trae Young.
Clint Capela added 20 points and 15 rebounds for the surging Hawks, who have won six of seven to take sole possession of fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Brandon Goodwin had 17 points and eight assists for Atlanta (29-25) starting in place of Young.
The short-handed Hawks won despite Young (left calf contusion) and reserve Danilo Gallinari (right foot soreness) sitting out along with John Collins, De’Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish, Tony Snell and Kris Dunn.
“I’m really excited to see us with a full healthy roster,” Bogdanovic said. “It is going to bring us to another level.”
Hawks coach Nate McMillan said he spoke to Bogdanovic about passing up too many open shots recently. The 28-year-old responded by making 9 of 22 shots from the field, including 8 of 16 from beyond the arc.
“We had to lean on him probably a little more tonight because we were without a couple of guys,” McMillan said. “I thought he was aggressive. He had some shots that I thought were tough shots, but he was playing with a lot of confidence.”
Miles Bridges led the Hornets (27-25) with 23 points, and Terry Rozier had 18 points.
NETS SIGN JOHNSON: The Brooklyn Nets signed Alize Johnson to a multiyear contract Sunday after the forward’s solid play during his two 10-day contracts.
Johnson has appeared in six games, averaging 7.8 points and 5.8 rebounds in about 13 minutes per game and shooting 65.7% from the field.
He signed his first 10-day deal on March 22 and two nights later had team highs of 23 points and 15 rebounds off the bench in a loss at Utah.
Johnson played for the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League this season before joining the Nets, averaging 16.6 points and 13.3 rebounds in 15 games.
MLB
Detroit’s Cabrera heads to IL
CLEVELAND — Miguel Cabrera’s sweet, powerful swing hasn’t been the same this season.
Now it’s clear why.
Cabrera has been dealing with soreness in his left biceps, and the Detroit Tigers decided to put the All-Star slugger on the 10-day disabled list Sunday to undergo testing and find out exactly what’s wrong with one of baseball’s best hitters.
Cabrera, who is closing in on 500 career home runs and other milestones, played first base in Saturday’s 11-3 loss to the Indians. He went 0 for 3 at the plate, and manager A.J. Hinch said Cabrera felt his biceps “grab” during an at-bat in the seventh inning.
Hinch could tell Cabrera was altering his swing — he isn’t releasing one hand on his follow-through — and felt it was time to shut him down before the injury worsened.
“I told him after the game I don’t want him to keep fighting it and get it checked out and put him on the injured list to make sure we nip this pretty early,” Hinch said.
The two-time AL MVP underwent further evaluation and tests Sunday in Cleveland. The Tigers will consult with their doctors in Detroit. At this point, Hinch said the plan is for Cabrera to remain with the team on the road and travel to Houston.
A four-time batting champion, the 37-year-old Cabrera is off to a slow start in 2021. He is batting just .125 (3 for 24) with one homer and three RBIs in seven games.
FOWLER DONE FOR 2021 WITH ACL TEAR: Los Angeles Angels outfielder Dexter Fowler has a torn ACL in his left knee that requires season-ending surgery.
A date for the procedure has not been set. Recovery time is expected to be six to nine months.
Fowler was hurt when he took an awkward step on second base in Friday night’s game against Toronto. At first he thought he was hit by a thrown ball.
The Angels initially thought Fowler had avoided a serious injury but an MRI exam on Saturday found the tear.
“The preliminary tests were fine,” Fowler said. “Thought the ACL and everything was fine, and then woke up the next morning and it was kind of sore. ... Went and got an MRI and the doc told me that I tore my ACL and my medial meniscus and strained my MCL.”
Fowler doesn’t think the injury is career-ending.
“I want to continue to play,” the 35-year-old said. “I think I’ve still got a lot left in the tank. Right now I just want to get the knee back right and get going again.”