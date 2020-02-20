La Crosse sports briefs

—From staff and wire reports

The Russell-Towns pairing reenergized a downtrodden fan base, but the duo has been on the court together for only one game.

Layman, who is in his first season with Minnesota, was hurt Nov. 18 at Utah. The Timberwolves said Layman will be reevaluated in one week, meaning he’ll sit out at least four more games. He sounded optimistic about being ready to play after that.

“The toe feels great. It’s just that conditioning part that I need to get back,” Layman said.

The 6-foot-8 Layman was averaging a career-best 10.5 points over the first 14 games, on a career-high 35.2% shooting from 3-point range.

IRVING FACES LIKELY SURGERY: Day-to-day will never be the same.

Nets point guard Kyrie Irving will likely undergo a procedure on the right shoulder that has given him trouble since early November, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Irving is expected to miss an extended period of time.

The news comes one day after Irving’s teammates said they are taking his injury aggravation on a game-by-game, day-to-day basis. That clearly is no longer the case.