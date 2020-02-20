La Crosse sports briefs

NFL
Owners vote yes on new CBA
NEW YORK — NFL owners voted to accept the negotiated terms for a new collective bargaining agreement on Thursday. Now the onus is on the players, who have a conference call Friday.
With the league eager to reach a collective bargaining agreement with the players in the next few weeks — the current deal runs out in March 2021 — team representatives were summoned to New York to discuss the NFL’s proposal.
Among the items in that proposal, according to several people familiar with the negotiations but speaking anonymously because they are not authorized to release such information:
— A 17-game schedule, which always has been a stumbling block in talks with the NFL Players Association. More roster spots per team would be a must for the players.
— A reduction of the preseason.
— A higher share of revenues for the players; the current number is 47 percent.
— Even an expansion of the playoffs, something the NFL has been seeking for years.
Commissioner Roger Goodell suggested back in 2015 that increasing the postseason field to seven teams in each conference was in the works. The owners could unilaterally add a wild-card team in the AFC and the NFC, but are willing to make such a move part of a new CBA.
Also being considered is a second bye week to go with a 17th game, although almost certainly not for the 2020 season. The expansion of the playoffs easily could occur this year, however.
The current CBA was reached in 2011 after a 4½-month lockout of the players. Agreeing to a new one before the league’s business year begins on March 18 could lead to several provisions being activated for the upcoming season.
A 17th game would preferably be played at neutral sites, which one of the people familiar with the talks said could include non-NFL U.S. venues as well as Europe, Mexico and Brazil.
NBA
Layman cleared to return
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jake Layman was finally cleared Thursday to return to practice, with his absence at 39 straight games and counting because of a sprained left toe.
Star center Karl-Anthony Towns, however, does not have that clearance. Nor has there been clarity yet revealed by the Timberwolves about how long his sprained left wrist will keep him out. The Timberwolves will play Friday against Boston without Towns, who missed the last game before the All-Star break on Feb. 12. Coach Ryan Saunders has said only that Towns will miss multiple games.
Towns missed 15 games earlier this season with a left knee injury. His latest setback came in the aftermath of the whirlwind week leading up the trade deadline that landed guard D’Angelo Russell, a good friend of Towns.
—From staff and wire reports
The Russell-Towns pairing reenergized a downtrodden fan base, but the duo has been on the court together for only one game.
Layman, who is in his first season with Minnesota, was hurt Nov. 18 at Utah. The Timberwolves said Layman will be reevaluated in one week, meaning he’ll sit out at least four more games. He sounded optimistic about being ready to play after that.
“The toe feels great. It’s just that conditioning part that I need to get back,” Layman said.
The 6-foot-8 Layman was averaging a career-best 10.5 points over the first 14 games, on a career-high 35.2% shooting from 3-point range.
IRVING FACES LIKELY SURGERY: Day-to-day will never be the same.
Nets point guard Kyrie Irving will likely undergo a procedure on the right shoulder that has given him trouble since early November, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Irving is expected to miss an extended period of time.
The news comes one day after Irving’s teammates said they are taking his injury aggravation on a game-by-game, day-to-day basis. That clearly is no longer the case.
Irving, who initially suffered a right shoulder impingement on Nov. 4, missed 26 games after trying to play through the injury. He received a cortisone shot on Dec. 24, which allowed him to return to action on Jan. 12 and played in nine games before spraining his right knee on Feb. 1 vs. the Wizards. The effects of that cortisone shot appear to have worn off, and when he spoke publicly on Jan. 4, Irving said surgery would be an option if the shoulder issues persisted.
The shoulder is still an issue. Irving is now once again expected to be out indefinitely.
MLB
Realmuto loses arbitration
PHOENIX — The Philadelphia Phillies won their arbitration case against All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto on Thursday, putting teams ahead of players 7-4 this year and ensuring clubs will finish with a winning record.
Realmuto will get a raise from $6.05 million to $10 million instead of his $12.4 million request.
Arbitrators Gary Kendellen, Jeanne Charles and Richard Bloch made the decision a day after hearing arguments.
Obtained from Miami just before spring training last year, Realmuto hit .275 with 25 homers and 83 RBIs, earning his second straight All-Star selection. His hearing was the first for the Phillies since Ryan Howard beat Philadelphia in 2008 and was awarded $10 million — then arbitration record —- over the team’s $7 million.
A decision is pending for Arizona pitcher Archie Bradley, whose case was argued Tuesday. Phillies reliever Héctor Neris is the lone player still scheduled for a hearing.