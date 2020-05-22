La Crosse sports briefs

With the NHL Players’ Association executive board could release the results of its vote as early as Friday, but numerous questions remain whatever the decision is.

They include potential game locations, when players can return to their respective teams and what non-playoff teams will be allowed to do during what could potentially become a 10-month break between games.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said the league has a plan in place, but stopped short of providing details by saying it would be premature to do so at this time.

“All good questions and all questions with answers. But not in a position to answer any of them at this point in time,” Daly wrote in an email. “If and when we are in a position to make an announcement, we will try to make sure they are answered in that context.”

Under the plan proposed by the NHL/NHLPA Return To Play committee, the top four teams in each conference would play each other in a mini-tournament for seeding while the remaining 16 teams face off in a best-of-five series play-in round to set the final 16 to compete for the Stanley Cup.