La Crosse sports briefs

MLB

Brewers' Mejia suspended

NEW YORK — Milwaukee pitcher J.C. Mejía was suspended for 80 games on Tuesday following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol, the second Brewers player disciplined this season under Major League Baseball’s drug program.

A 25-year-old right-hander acquired from Cleveland in November, Mejía had a 23.14 ERA during a pair of relief appearances for the Brewers on May 11 and 14. He had a 0.84 ERA in nine games with Triple-A Nashville.

Stanozolol is a synthetic steroid derived from testosterone.

Mejía made his major league debut with the Indians on May 21 last year and went 1-7 with a 8.25 ERA in 11 starts and six relief appearances.

He was placed on the restricted list Tuesday and will lose about half his salary. His contract calls for him to earn $701,900 while in the major leagues and $160,800 while in the minors.

Milwaukee replaced Mejía by selecting the contract of right-hander Trevor Kelley from Triple-A Nashville.

Mejía and Baltimore pitcher Matt Harvey, who also was suspended on Tuesday, raised to six the number of players suspended this year under the major league drug program.

Brewers catcher Pedro Severino was suspended for 80 games on April 5 following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Clomiphene, a women’s fertility drug used by some athletes to counter side effects of steroids use.

Three free agents were suspended a day earlier for 80 games following positive tests for Boldenone: outfielder/first baseman Danny Santana, pitcher Richard Rodríguez and infielder José Rondón. Those were the first suspensions since the major league drug testing program resumed March 11 following a 99-day suspension during the lockout.

WNBA

Lynx seek answers after 0-4 start

This definitely wasn't the start that the Minnesota Lynx envisioned to their season — the final of Sylvia Fowles' career.

For the second consecutive year the Lynx have lost their first four games. They hope they can turn things around the way they did last season when Cheryl Reeve's team finished 22-10 and earned the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.

“We’ll do what we have to do to get where we want to go, because there’s only one path,” Reeve recently said. “And that path is to be able to be difficult to play against from a physical standpoint and mental standpoint, your defense, your connection on offense.”

Minnesota begins a three-game road trip on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

Regardless of what happens against the Sparks, the Lynx may face a more difficult time turning things around this year.

Napheesa Collier is out indefinitely as she is set to give birth later this month. Kayla McBride just finished playing overseas and Damiris Dantas is a few weeks away from returning to the Lynx after a Lisfranc injury she suffered last year.

Reeve surprisingly overhauled the roster last week, parting ways with Angel McCoughtry and Odyssey Sims as well as 2020 WNBA Rookie of the Year Crystal Dangerfield and veteran guard Layshia Clarendon.

TENNIS

Medvedev loses to Gasquet in Geneva

GENEVA — Second-ranked Daniil Medvedev lost his comeback match Tuesday after a six-week injury layoff, beaten 6-2, 7-6 (5) by Richard Gasquet in the second round at the Geneva Open.

Medvedev, who underwent hernia surgery last month, cautioned Sunday he was often a slow starter on clay courts. So it proved in his first match on the surface this season, in the last tournament before the French Open.

Medvedev double-faulted for the seventh time on Gasquet’s first match point.

Unlike Medvedev, Gasquet has won titles on clay in his career and the 35-year-old Frenchman frustrated his top-seeded opponent in an assured first set.

Medvedev had three double-faults when his serve was broken to open the second set, and he broke a racket on the court in the next game.

Medvedev leveled at 3-3 and clinched the next game at love with a second-service ace.

In the tiebreaker, Medvedev twice recovered from being a mini-break down before his serve faltered again.

NBA

Rondo waved gun at ex-girlfriend

The mother of Rajon Rondo’s children has been granted an emergency protective order after he allegedly pulled a gun on her and threatened to kill her.

Ashley Bachelor, the NBA point guard’s 36-year-old ex-girlfriend, claims that Rondo was playing video games with their son last week when she asked the child to finish doing laundry, according to the order obtained by the Louisville Courier Journal Monday.

Rondo, 36, became “enraged” and “ripped the video game console from the wall” when their son got up, smashed a tea cup in front of their daughter, began throwing things around the house and outside, then drove his car onto the lawn, according to Bachelor.

“You’re dead,” he allegedly told her when she asked why he was acting out.

Instead of calling police, Bachelor said she called the former police chief personally, scared of how Rondo would continue to react. He left, then came back 15 minutes later and began hitting the back window with a gun, according to the protective order request.

Still waving his gun, Rondo allegedly screamed at both children, asking why they were afraid of him.

Rondo’s parents eventually showed up and he let the children back inside the house, but “could not be calmed down.”

Despite Rondo trying to block the door, Bachelor said she was able to get inside and bring the children upstairs with her.

The former police chief, Yvette Gentry, was eventually able to get the gun from Rondo, who left the house.

Rondo has been ordered to stay 500 feet away from Bachelor and their children, and must surrender all firearms.

The NBA said it is “aware of the report and are in the process of gathering more information.”

Rondo, who played college basketball at the University of Kentucky, was on the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers this season and is now an unrestricted free agent after 16 seasons in the NBA.

