La Crosse sports briefs

NFL
Source: Panthers sign Anderson
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When push came to shove, Robby Anderson didn’t see any reason not to sign a contract extension with the Carolina Panthers.
“The coaches, the organization, the city, everything — I just generally love being here,” Anderson said.
The Panthers agreed to a $37.5 million contract extension on Tuesday with the fifth-year wide receiver, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Anderson’s deal runs through 2023 and includes $20.5 million in guaranteed money. The Panthers increased his 2021 salary from $8 million to $12.5 million. In addition, he will make $13 million in 2022 and $12 million in 2023. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the extension.
Anderson was due to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 season.
“We wanted to lock him down for a few more years and keep the continuity with the receivers and our skill positions,” Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said. “And this is one way of doing it, being ahead of” the salary cap.
Fitterer said Anderson’s deal won’t impact D.J. Moore’s contract situation. Fitterer said the Panthers would also eventually like to extend Moore’s rookie deal. However, they have some time as Moore’s contract doesn’t expire until after the 2022 season.
Both Anderson and Moore were 1,000-yard receivers last year.
ETIENNE OUT FOR SEASON: Travis Etienne was supposed to be a game-changer for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season.
He might not have had the same impact as rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but Clemson’s other offensive star and the Atlantic Coast Conference’s all-time leading rusher looked like he would be a prominent figure — maybe even the go-to guy — in coach Urban Meyer’s offense.
Matchup nightmare? Versatile weapon? Big-play threat? Etienne was expected to provide all those and more after Jacksonville chose him with the 25th overall pick in April’s NFL draft.
Now, though, Meyer and the Jaguars will have to wait a year to see what Etienne can do in the NFL. The team placed the running back on injured reserve Tuesday, one day after he suffered a Lisfranc injury to his left foot. Etienne sprained his foot during Monday night’s loss at New Orleans.
Tests revealed the extent of the injury Tuesday. He is expected to have surgery as soon as possible. He may have been able to return late in the year, but the Jaguars opted to take a cautious approach and give him plenty of time to recover before the 2022 season.
Since Etienne landed on IR before 53-man rosters get set next Tuesday, he can not return this season.
Losing Etienne is a significant setback for the Jaguars, who planned to use him to create mismatches as a receiver in the slot and as a change-of-pace back.
Etienne tallied 4,952 yards in four seasons at Clemson. He also set ACC records for rushing touchdowns (70), total touchdowns (78) and points scored (468). He scored at least one touchdown in 46 of 55 career games, and the Jaguars were counting on him to have similar success as a rookie.
NEWTON ON TRACK TO RETURN: New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday he expects Cam Newton to return to the field this week for the second day of joint practices with the Giants after the quarterback missed a second day of practice because of a misunderstanding of COVID-19 testing rules.
Newton is under an NFL-mandated five-day reentry process for unvaccinated players after traveling to a team-approved, out-of-town medical appointment over the weekend.
The Patriots issued a statement Monday about the trip, saying the quarterback had tested negative daily for COVID-19 while he was away but had misconstrued the protocols about tests conducted away from NFL facilities.
Newton’s absences Monday and Tuesday were his first of training camp. Belichick confirmed he would be eligible to return to workouts on Thursday. He declined to say if he expected Newton to play in Sunday’s exhibition finale against the Giants.
According to NFL and NFL Players Association protocols, only unvaccinated players are subject to the five-day reentry period that requires daily testing. Fully vaccinated players are required to get tested once every 14 days.
Asked if this incident would affect how he handles the quarterback position this season, Belichick said his only concern was adhering to the protocols.
“The league rules are the league rules and we’ll keep complying with them,” he said. “Whatever they are, they are.”
But Belichick did acknowledge that Newton’s unavailability would give rookie quarterback Mac Jones an increased opportunity while Newton was missing practice.
MLB
Diamondbacks’ Smith suspended
PITTSBURGH — Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Caleb Smith has been suspended 10 games and fined an undisclosed amount for having a foreign substance on his glove during a game last week.
Smith’s suspension, announced on Tuesday, is the second this season as Major League Baseball cracks down on pitchers using sticky substances to get a better grip on the ball. Seattle’s Hector Santiago had his 10-game suspension issued last month upheld after an appeal.
Smith has elected to appeal his suspension, which was scheduled to begin when the Diamondbacks played at Pittsburgh Tuesday night.
Smith had his glove confiscated after he came off the field in the eighth inning against Philadelphia last Wednesday and was ejected. The Diamondbacks will not be able to fill his spot on the 26-man roster during the suspension.
All pitchers are being checked by umpires during games for illicit grip aids since the crackdown started on June 21.
The 30-year-old Smith is in his fifth big league season with his third team. The left-hander is 4-8 with a 5.20 ERA this season, his second with Arizona after being traded by Miami last year. He also pitched for the New York Yankees.