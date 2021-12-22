La Crosse sports briefs

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

COVID-19 protocols set for CFP

If a team is unavailable to play in College Football Playoff semifinals because of COVID-19 issues, the game will be forfeited and the available team will advance to the championship game.

With COVID-19 cases spiking across the country due to the omicron variant, the CFP announced Wednesday contingency plans for the semifinals and national championship game, which is scheduled for Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

No. 1 Alabama is scheduled to face No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl in one New Year’s Eve semifinal and No. 2 Michigan is set to play No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl in the nightcap of the CFP doubleheader.

Not long before the CFP announced its contingency plans, Alabama announced offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone had tested positive for COVID-19 and were isolating with mild symptoms.

Also, Texas A&M became the first team to drop out of a bowl game, citing COVID-19 issues and season-ending injuries as the reasons it would not have enough available players for the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest on Dec. 31.

As college basketball faced a wave of cancellations and postponements due to the omicron surge over the last week, it seemed only a matter of time before it impacted bowl season.

“As we prepare for the Playoff, it’s wise and necessary to put into place additional precautions to protect those who will play and coach the games,” College Football Playoff Executive Director Bill Hancock said in a statement. “These policies will better protect our students and staffs while providing clarity in the event worst-case scenarios result.”

The contingency plans were agreed to by the CFP management committee, comprised of the 10 FBS conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director.

While there will be no rescheduling of either semifinal, the championship game could be delayed until as late as Jan. 14.

If a team cannot play in the title game, the available team will be declared national champion. If neither team has enough available players by Jan. 14, the championship will be considered vacated.

For the semifinals, if both teams scheduled to play each other are unavailable, that game shall be declared a no contest and the winner of the the other semifinal will be declared national champion.

If three semifinal teams are unavailable to play on Dec. 31, the team that is able to play will be declared national champion.

TEXAS A&M OPTS OUT OF GATOR BOWL: No. 23 Texas A&M won’t play in the Gator Bowl against No. 20 Wake Forest on Dec. 31 because of COVID-19 issues and season-ending injuries, the team announced Wednesday.

“It is unfortunate, but we just don’t have enough scholarship players available to field a team,” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said in a news release.

The Aggies (8-4) were scheduled to leave for Jacksonville on Sunday. The team did not provide any details on the COVID-19 issues or injuries on the team.

“It is heartbreaking for our players, coaches, staff and fans that we are not able to play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl,” athletic director Ross Bjork said. “Postseason football is the pinnacle of the season and when the opportunity is lost, it hurts on many levels.

“As we have learned in the last 21 months of this health challenge, the well-being and safety of our student-athletes is paramount,” he continued. “Our players poured their heart and soul into this season and we appreciate their dedication as Aggies. Aggie football is on track for long-term success and we know that the best is yet to come.”

Wake Forest (10-3) is holding out hope of finding another team to play in the Gator Bowl to cap a 10-win season that included winning an Atlantic Coast Conference division title.

NBA

Doncic out vs. Bucks

DALLAS — Just when Dallas Mavericks fans probably thought the franchise’s COVID-19 concerns couldn’t get much worse, they did on Wednesday, considerably so, with news that franchise linchpin and All-NBA first-teamer Luka Doncic has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

This means that Doncic, whom coach Jason Kidd hoped would return from a five-game left-ankle injury absence on Thursday against Milwaukee, will be further sidelined — for up to 10 days or until he is able to submit two consecutive negative results.

Doncic certainly will not be able to play Thursday, and his status for the Mavericks’ schedule Christmas night game at Utah is in significant jeopardy, a potential blow to the Mavericks but also the NBA, which already has multiple stars, including the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, in health and safety protocols and perhaps sidelined for the marquee Christmas games.

From staff and wire reports

Along with announcing Doncic’s status, the Mavericks said that guard Trey Burke, who unlike Doncic is unvaccinated from COVID-19, has entered health and safety protocols, raising the franchise’s number of players sidelined by protocols to six. So far.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

No. 16 Texas beats Alabama State

AUSTIN, Texas — Dylan Disu scored 14 points and made three blocks and No. 16 Texas pulled away in the second half to defeat Alabama State 68-48 on Wednesday.

Marcus Carr scored 13 for Texas, Andrew Jones had 12 and Timmy Allen produced 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Gerald Liddell, a former Longhorn who transferred to Alabama State this season, led the Hornets with 16 points. Juan Reyna added 10.

Texas (9-2) and Alabama State were not scheduled to face each other until their original opponents this week experienced COVID-19 issues.

Rice canceled a game at Texas that had been scheduled for Wednesday. Alabama State (2-10) had scheduled games at UCLA (Dec. 15) and Memphis (Tuesday) postponed. The game at Texas was the first for Alabama State since Dec. 11.

The Hornets were without coach Mo Williams, whose wife, Antonia, is due to give birth.

