La Crosse spports briefs

GOLF

Mickelson apologizes for comments

Phil Mickelson has apologized for comments about the Saudis and a proposed super league, damaging words he claims were off the record and not meant to be shared publicly.

“It was reckless, I offended people, and I am deeply sorry for my choice of words,” he said.

The same time as Mickelson’s statement, KPMG became the first of his corporate sponsors to announce an immediate end to their partnership, a decision KPMG said was mutual.

“We wish him the best,” KPMG said in a statement.

Mickelson said of his comments to author and golf writer Alan Shipnuck, “I’m beyond disappointed and will make every effort to self-reflect and learn from this.”

In explosive remarks, Mickelson told Shipnuck the Saudis behind a proposed breakaway rival league were “scary mother (expletive)s to get involved with.”

He also told Shipnuck, who is writing a biography on Mickelson due out in May, that it was worth getting in bed with the Saudis, despite their history of human rights abuses, if it meant a chance to change the PGA Tour.

“We know they killed (Washington Post columnist Jamal) Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay,” he said. “Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”

The interview took place last November.

Mickelson said he has always put the interests of golf first, “although it doesn’t look this way now given my recent comments.”

“There is the problem of off record comments being shared out of context and without my consent,” he said. “But the bigger issue is that I used words I sincerely regret that do not reflect my true feelings or intentions.”

Shipnuck wrote on The Fire Pit Collective, where he published Mickelson’s comments last week, that “not once did he say our conversation was off-the-record or on background or just between us or anything remotely like that. He simply opened a vein.”

Shipnuck, who previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, tweeted Tuesday that Mickelson’s claims he spoke off the record were “completely false.”

Mickelson also apologized to LIV Golf Investments, the group run by Greg Norman and financed mainly by the Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

But he made no mention of the PGA Tour or its commissioner Jay Monahan, which he referred to as a “dictatorship” in the Shipnuck interview. Mickelson also said he and three top players had paid attorneys to write the operating agreement of a rival league.

MLB

Original Mariner passes away

SEATTLE — Julio Cruz, an original Seattle Mariners player from their inaugural season who later became a Spanish-language broadcaster for the franchise, has died, the team announced Wednesday. He was 67.

Cruz died Tuesday at his home, according to a statement from his family. Cruz played for Seattle and the Chicago White Sox during his career.

“Julio shared his kindness and humor graciously, and we know he is beloved in the baseball community and beyond,” the Cruz family said in their statement.

Cruz, a switch-hitting second baseman, played 10 seasons total in the majors. He played parts of seven seasons with the Mariners, beginning with their inaugural season in 1977. Cruz made his debut with Seattle on July 4, 1977, after being selected from the California Angels organization during the expansion draft.

Cruz had served as part of the Mariners’ Spanish-language broadcasts since 2003.

NBA

Nurkic out 4 weeks

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least four weeks because of left foot plantar fasciitis.

The team said the condition has been bothering Nurkic since September. He will be reevaluated after four weeks.

Nuckic has started 56 games this season, averaging 15 points and 11.1 rebounds. He has 30 double-doubles.

His injury is the latest to befall the Blazers, who have been without guard Damian Lillard since the start of the year because of an abdominal issue that required surgery. Forward Nassir Little underwent season-ending surgery earlier this month to repair a left shoulder tear.

The Blazers (25-34) have won four straight heading into Thursday night’s game at home against the Golden State Warriors.

CAVS MAKE FRONT OFFICE CHANGES: The Cleveland Cavaliers promoted assistant general manager Mike Gansey to GM on Wednesday, one of several front-office moves made by the improved team.

Gansey has been with the Cavs since 2011. He will have an increased role in draft preparations while working with Koby Altman, who was recently promoted from GM to president of basketball operations.

“Mike has been an incredible resource to me and this organization and his work behind the scenes gives me great confidence that he is ready to take on more of a leadership role,” Altman said. “His community roots provides a unique perspective when evaluating players and the type of commitment needed to make a positive impact in Cleveland.”

The Cavs have had a dramatic turnaround after winning just 22 games last season. They reached the All-Star break fourth in the Eastern Conference and are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

The 39-year-old Gansey is a Northeast Ohio native. He played collegiately at West Virginia, where he was a first-team Big East selection. Gansey previously served as GM for the Cleveland Charge of the NBA’s G League.

Along with Gansey’s promotion, the Cavs elevated Brandon Weems to assistant GM after working as their senior director of player personnel. Weems is a longtime friend and former high-school teammate of LeBron James.

Also, the Cavs promoted Jason Hillman to vice president of basketball operations and Jon Nichols to vice president of basketball strategy.

NHL

Amirov diagnosed with brain tumor

TORONTO — Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said Wednesday in a statement that the 20-year-old Russian winger is undergoing treatment in Germany and will not return for the remainder of the season. Agent Dan Milstein said Amirov is skating three times a week and working out daily while with his family in Germany having treatment.

“Rodion is in good spirits and is determined to return back to professional hockey,” Milstein said.

Amirov started the season with Salavat Ufa of the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League and was injured 10 games in. Dubas said Amirov developed unrelated symptoms over the course of his recovery that required “ongoing extensive investigations.”

The Maple Leafs selected Amirov with the 15th pick of the 2020 NHL draft.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0