MADISON -- Gov. Scott Walker announced Friday the appointment of three new members to the Wisconsin Council on Tourism: A.J. Frels of Chaseburg, Michelle Martin of Springbrook and Mary McPhetridge of Washburn.
The Council on Tourism works with the Wisconsin Department of Tourism to develop the state’s tourism industry, which supports 195,255 jobs and has a $20.6 billion economic impact. The Council on Tourism is a 21-member board that includes 14 citizen members who are appointed by the governor to three-year terms.
Frels is the executive director of the La Crosse County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Frels has spent his entire career in the tourism industry and is a member of the Wisconsin Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus, along with numerous other regional organizations. Frels lives in Chaseburg where he enjoys hunting, fishing and riding his Harley Davidson.
