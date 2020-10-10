La Crosse TV

Sunday
AUTO RACING: Formula One: The Aramco Eifel Grand Prix, ESPN2, 7:05 a.m.; MotAmerica Superbike, FS1, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; NASCAR Cup: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, NBC, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER: South Carolina at Vanderbilt, ESPNU, noon; Arkansas at Alabama, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
GOLF: EPGA: The BMW PGA Championship, GOLF, 5 a.m.; LPGA: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, GOLF, 9 a.m.; PGA Champions: The SAS Championship, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.; PGA: The Shriners Hospital For Children Open, GOLF, 4 p.m.
HORSE RACING: NYRA: Belmont Park Live, FS1, noon and 3 p.m.
NBA FINALS: LA Lakers vs Miami, ABC, 6:30 p.m.
NFL: Las Vegas at Kansas City, CBS, noon; Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, FOX, noon; NY Giants at Dallas, CBS, 3:25 p.m.; Minnesota at Seattle, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: UEFA Nations League: Portugal at France, ESPN, 1:30 p.m.; Liga MX: Tijuana at Santos Laguna, FS1, 7 p.m.
TENNIS: WTA: The French Open Doubles Championship, TENNIS, 4:30 a.m.
