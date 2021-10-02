La Crosse TV

Sunday

AUTO RACING: FIM Motocross: The MX2, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped), CBSSN, 11 a.m.; FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped), CBSSN, noon; NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., NBC, 1 p.m.; World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Burlington, Wash. (Taped), CBSSN, 1 p.m.; FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Americas, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.; GT World Challenge America: Rounds 11 & 12, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla. (Taped), CBSSN, 5 p.m.; FIM Superbike: The World SBK, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal (Taped), NBCSN, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER: UCLA at Washington, PAC-12N, 5 p.m.; NC State at North Carolina, ACCN, 6 p.m.; California at Stanford, PAC-12N, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER: Rutgers at Ohio St., BTN, 11 a.m.; Virginia at North Carolina, ACCN, noon; Arkansas at Georgia, ESPNU, noon; Providence at Georgetown, FS1, 1:30 p.m.; Mississippi at Florida, SECN, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Texas A&M at Tennessee, SECN, noon; Oregon at Utah, PAC-12N, 1 p.m.; Duke at Virginia, ACCN, 2 p.m.; Alabama at Auburn, ESPNU, 2 p.m.; Michigan St. at Nebraska, BTN, 3 p.m.; Southern Cal at Washington, PAC-12N, 3 p.m.

CYCLING: UCI: The Paris Roubaix 2021, Compiègne to Roubaix, 160.3 miles (Taped), NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

FUTSAL: FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs. Kazakhstan, 3rd-Place Match, Kaunas, Lithuania, FS2, 9:50 a.m.; FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs. Portugal, Final, Kaunas, Lithuania, FS1, 11:50 a.m.

GOLF: EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland, GOLF, 6 a.m.; LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Seaview Bay Course, Galloway, N.J., GOLF, noon; PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss., GOLF, 3 p.m.

HORSE RACING: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 11:30 a.m.; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1, 3:30 p.m.; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 4:30 p.m.

MLB: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, TBS, 2 p.m.

NBA: Preseason: Brooklyn at LA Lakers, NBATV, 2:30 p.m.

NFL: Regional Coverage: Houston at Buffalo, Indianapolis at Miami, Cleveland at Minnesota, Tennessee at NY Jets, Kansas City at Philadelphia, CBS, noon; Regional Coverage: Washington at Atlanta, Detroit at Chicago, Carolina at Dallas, NY Giants at New Orleans, FOX, noon; Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Rams, Seattle at San Francisco, FOX, 3:05 p.m.; Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Denver, Pittsburgh at Green Bay, CBS, 3:25 p.m.; Tampa Bay at New England, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

NHL: Preseason: Winnipeg at Vancouver, NHLN, 6 p.m.

RODEO: PBR: The U.S. Border Patrol Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, San Antonio (Taped), CBSSN, 7 p.m.

RUGBY: NRL Playoffs: Penrith vs. South Sydney, Final, Milton, Australia, FS2, 3:30 a.m.

MEN’S SOCCER: Premier League: Leicester City at Crystal Palace, NBCSN, 8 a.m.; Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool, NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.; Serie A: Atalanta at AC Milan, CBSSN, 1:45 p.m.; USL: New Mexico United at Louisville City FC, ESPN2, 2 p.m.; MLS: Inter Miami at Portland, FS1, 4:30 p.m.; MLS: LAFC at LA Galaxy, ESPN, 7 p.m.

TENNIS: Sofia-ATP Final, TENNIS, 8:30 a.m.; Chicago-WTA Singles and Doubles Finals, TENNIS, 1 p.m.; San Diego-ATP Final, TENNIS, 5:30 p.m.

WNBA: Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Semifinal, Game 3, ESPN, noon; Playoff: Las Vegas at Phoenix, Semifinal, Game 3, ABC, 2 p.m.

