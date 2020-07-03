La Crosse TV

SATURDAY AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL AFL: Port Adelaide at Brisbane, FS1, 4:30 a.m.; AFL: Fremantle at Adelaide, FS1, 10 p.m.
AUTO RACING Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m.; Formula One: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.; IndyCar: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBC, 11 a.m.; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBC, 2 p.m.; IMSA WeatherTech: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., NBCSN, 5 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL TBT: Big X vs. Jackson TN Underdogs, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN, 2 p.m.; TBT: Brotherly Love vs. Stillwater Stars, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN, 4 p.m.; TBT: House of ‘Paign vs. War Tampa, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN, 7 p.m.; TBT: Team CP3 vs. Mid American Unity, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN, 9 p.m.
GOLF PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, GOLF, noon; PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, CBS, 2 p.m.
HOT DOG EATING COMPETITION 2020 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: From Coney Island, N.Y., ESPN, 11 a.m.
HORSE RACING IHR: The English Oaks and The English Derby, Epsom Downs, Epsom, England, FS1, 9 a.m.; America’s Day at the Races, FS1, noon; Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., NBC, 4 p.m.; Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., NBCSN, 4 p.m.
KOREAN LEAGUE BASEBALL Kiwoom at KT, ESPN, 3:55 a.m.; LG at Samsung, ESPN, 2:55 a.m. (Sunday)
RUGBY Super Rugby: Dunedin at Christchurch, ESPN2, 2 a.m.; Super Rugby: Hamilton at Wellington, ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.; NRL: NewCastle at Manly Warringah, FS1, 1 a.m. (Sunday); NRL: South Sydney at Canterbury-Bankstown, FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
MEN’S SOCCER Premier League: Brighton at Norwich City, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.; Premier League: Bournemouth at Manchester United, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.; Premier League: Arsenal at Wolverhampton, NBCSN, 11:25 a.m.; The German Super Cup: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich, Final, Olympiastadion, Berlin, ESPN2, 12:45 p.m.; Premier League: Watford at Chelsea, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER NWSL: Challenge Cup: Utah FC vs. Sky Blue FC, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped), CBSSN, 4 p.m.
TENNIS The 2020 (Re)Open: Draft Kings All American Team Cup, Day 2, TENNIS, 11 a.m.; The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1, Round Robin, TENNIS, 2 p.m.; The 2020 (Re)Open: Draft Kings All American Team Cup, Day 2, TENNIS, 5 p.m.
