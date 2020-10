La Crosse TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL Nebraska at Ohio State, FOX, 11 a.m.; Syracuse at Clemson, ACC, 11 a.m.; NC State at North Carolina, ESPN, 11 a.m.; Kansas at Kansas State, FS1, 11 a.m.; Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; Mercer at Army, CBSSN, 11 a.m.; Auburn at Ole Miss, SEC, 11 a.m.; Oklahoma at TCU, ABC, 11 a.m.; Rutgers at Michigan State, BTN, 11 a.m.; Tulane at UCF, ESPN2, 1 p.m.; Alabama at Tennessee, CBS, 2:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, ABC, 2:30 p.m.; Penn State at Indiana, FS1, 2:30 p.m.; Houston at Navy, CBSSN, 2:30 p.m.; Baylor at Texas, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.; Iowa at Purdue, BTN, 2:30 p.m.; Georgia State at Troy, ESPNU, 3 p.m.; Georgia Tech at Boston College, ACC, 3 p.m.; Kentucky at Missouri, SEC, 3 p.m.; West Virginia at Texas Tech, ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.; South Carolina at LSU, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Utah State at Boise State, FS1, 6 p.m.; Wyoming at Nevada, CBSSN, 6 p.m.; Michigan at Minnesota, ABC, 6:30 p.m.; Maryland at Northwestern, BTN, 6:30 p.m.; Virginia at Miami, ACC, 7 p.m.; Louisiana Tech at UTSA, ESPNU, 7 p.m.; Cincinnati at SMU, ESPN2, 8 p.m.; Texas State at BYU, ESPN, 9:15 p.m.; UNLV at San Diego State, CBSSN, 9:30 p.m.; Air Force at San Jose State, FS1, 9:30 p.m.