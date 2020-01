La Crosse TV

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Syracuse at Miami, ACC, 11 a.m.; Michigan at Purdue, CBS, 11 a.m.; Wichita State at Connecticut, CBSSN, 11 a.m.; Maryland at Michigan, ESPN2, 11 a.m.; Kentucky at Florida, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; St. John’s at DePaul, FS1, noon; Georgia at Tennessee, SEC, noon; Virginia at Boston College, ACC, 1 p.m.; George Washington at Fordham, CBSSN, 1 p.m.; Oregon at Arizona, PAC12, 1 p.m.; Central Florida at Cincinnati, ESPN2, 1 p.m.; Oklahoma State at Baylor, ESPNU, 1 p.m.; Minnesota at Illinois, BTN, 2 p.m.; North Carolina State at Notre Dame, ACC, 3 p.m.; Missouri at Arkansas, SEC, 2 p.m.; Virginia Commonwealth at Saint Louis, CBSSN, 3 p.m.; Oregon State at Arizona State, PAC12, 3 p.m.; Rhode Island at Davidson, NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.; Indiana at Iowa, BTN, 4 p.m.; South Carolina at Vanderbilt, SEC, 4 p.m.; ;South Florida at Tulsa, CBSSN, 5 p.m.; Stanford at California, PAC12, 7 p.m.