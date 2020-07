La Crosse TV

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Friday

AUTO RACING Formula One: Practice, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m. and 8:55 a.m.

GOLF: EPGA Tour The Hero Indian Open, GOLF, 6 a.m.; LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, GOLF, 8 a.m.; PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Championship, GOLF, 10:30 a.m.; PGA Tour: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, GOLF, 1 p.m.; PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, GOLF, 6 p.m.

KBO BASEBALL SK Wyverns vs KT Wiz, ESPN, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

MLB St. Louis at Milwaukee, FSWI, 1 p.m.; Cleveland at Minnesota, FSNO, 7 p.m.; Texas at San Francisco, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

NBA Memphis vs Portland, NBA, 3 p.m.; Boston vs Milwaukee, ESPN and FSWI, 5:45 p.m.; Houston vs Dallas, ESPN, 8:05 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER MLS: Orland City SC vs Los Angeles FC, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

AUTO RACING: Formula One: Practice, ESPN2, 5:55 a.m.; Formula One: Qualifying, ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.; MotoAmerica Superbike, FS1, 2 p.m.