La Crosse TV

Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Carlton, FS2, 4:30 a.m.; AFL: North Melbourne at Adelaide, FS2, midnight (Sunday)
AUTO RACING: World of Outlaws: The Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup, Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, Pa. (Taped), CBSSN, 2:30 p.m.; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The New Holland 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich., NBCSN, 2;30 p.m.; IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.; AMA Motocross: The Budds Creek National 250 Moto, Budds Creek Motocross Park, Mechanicsville, Md. (Taped), NBCSN, 10 p.m.; AMA Motocross: The Budds Creek National 450 Moto, Budds Creek Motocross Park, Mechanicsville, Md. (Taped), NBCSN, 11 p.m.
MEN’S BEACH SOCCER: FIFA World Cup: U.S. vs. Japan, Group A, Moscow, FS1, 8:30 a.m.
BIG3 BASKETBALL: Week 8: From Las Vegas, CBS, noon.
BOXING: PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, FOX, 11:30 a.m.
CFL: Winnipeg at Toronto, ESPN2, 3 p.m.
GOLF: EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Second Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague (Taped), GOLF, 3 a.m.; LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland, GOLF, 5 a.m.; PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Third Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J., GOLF, noon; PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Third Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J., CBS, 2 p.m.; PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash., GOLF, 4 p.m.; Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho, GOLF, 6 p.m.; EPGA Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague (Taped), GOLF, 3 a.m. (Sunday)
HORSE RACING: NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2, 1 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE: PLL Playoffs: Cannons LC vs. Atlas LC, Quarterfinal, Sandy, Utah, NBC, 1:30 p.m.; PLL Playoffs: Whipsnakes LC vs. Redwoods LC, Quarterfinal, Sandy, Utah, NBCSN, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Athletes Unlimited: Team Cummings vs. Team Glynn, Boyds, Md., FS2, 11 a.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL: Little League World Series: Tennessee vs. New Hampshire, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, noon; Little League World Series: Connecticut vs. New Jersey, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., ABC, 2 p.m.; Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 4 p.m.; Little League World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 7 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; UFC Fight Night Main Card: Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum (Middleweights), Las Vegas, ESPN, 9 p.m.
MLB: Minnesota at NY Yankees, FS1, noon; NY Mets at LA Dodgers, FS1, 3 p.m.; Texas at Boston OR Pittsburgh at St. Louis, MLBN, 6 p.m.; Philadelphia at San Diego OR Colorado at Arizona, MLBN, 9 p.m.
NFL: Preseason: Buffalo at Chicago, NFLN, noon; Preseason: NY Jets at Green Bay, NFLN, 3:25 p.m.; Preseason: Detroit at Pittsburgh, NFLN, 6:30 p.m.; Preseason: Las Vegas at LA Rams, NFLN, 9 p.m.
RODEO: PBR: The Ariat Music City Knockout, Round 1, Nashville, Tenn., CBSSN, 7 p.m.
SAILING: SailGP: The Denmark Grand Prix, Aarhus, Denmark, CBSSN, 6 a.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa, NBCSN, 9 a.m.; Premier League: Norwich City at Manchester City, USA, 9 a.m.; Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Bayer Leverkusen, ABC, 11:25 a.m.; Premier League: Watford at Brighton & Hove Albion, NBC, 11:30 a.m.; MLS: Sporting KC at Minnesota United, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.; MLS: Seattle at Columbus Crew SC, FOX, 4;30 p.m.; MLS: NY City FC at NY Red Bulls, FS1, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: International Champions Cup: Houston vs. Barcelona, Third Place Game, Portland, Ore., ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.; The Women’s Cup: FC Bayern Munich at Racing Louisville FC, Final (Taped), CBSSN, 9 p.m.; International Champions Cup: Portland vs. Lyon, Final, Portland, Ore., ESPN2, 9 p.m.
TENNIS: Cincinnati-ATP/WTA: WTA Semifinals, ATP Singles Semifinal 1, ATP Doubles Semifinals, TENNIS, 10 a.m.; Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, ATP Semifinal 2, WTA Doubles Final, TENNIS, 5 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD: USATF: The Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore., NBC, 3:30 p.m.; IAAF: The World Athletics U20 Championships, Nairobi, Kenya (Taped), NBCSN, midnight (Sunday)