Tuesday

BASEBALL: World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Nicaragua vs. Venezuela, Pool D, Miami, FS2, 11 a.m.; World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Canada vs. Colombia, Pool C, Phoenix, FS2, 2 p.m.; World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Israel vs. Dominican Republic, Pool D, Miami, FS1, 6 p.m.; World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Great Britain vs. Mexico, Pool C, Phoenix, FS1, 9 p.m.

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE: Kwara vs. Stade Malien, Dakar, Senegal, NBATV, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Georgia Tech at Auburn, SECN, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: NCAA Tournament: SE Missouri vs. Texas A&M-CC, First-Four, Dayton, Ohio, TRUTV, 5:40 p.m.; NIT Tournament: Toledo at Michigan, First Round, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Hofstra at Rutgers, First Round, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Villanova at Liberty, First Round, ESPN2, 8 p.m.; Yale at Vanderbilt, First Round, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Mississippi St., First-Four, Dayton, Ohio, TRUTV, 8:10 p.m.; NIT Tournament: Bradley at Wisconsin, First Round, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.; NIT Tournament: Seton Hall at Colorado, First Round, ESPN2, 10 p.m.; Eastern Washington at Washington St., First Round, ESPNU, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S LACROSSE: Yale at Duke, ACCN, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Syracuse at UCLA, PAC-12N, 9 p.m.

MLB: Spring Training: Seattle vs. LA Angels, Tempe, Ari. (Taped), MLBN, 5 a.m.; Washington vs. NY Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla., MLBN, noon; LA Angels vs. Cleveland, Goodyear, Ari., MLBN, 3 p.m.; Cincinnati vs. Kansas City (Split Squad), Surprise, Ariz. (Taped), MLBN, 8 p.m.; Atlanta vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla. (Taped), MLBN, 11 p.m.

NBA: Denver at Toronto, NBATV, 6:30 p.m.; Milwaukee at Phoenix, NBATV, 9 p.m.

NHL: Washington at NY Rangers, ESPN, 6 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER: CONCACAF Champions League: Violette AC at Austin FC, Round of 16, Leg 2, FS2, 6:55 p.m.; CONCACAF Champions League: CD Olimpia at Atlas, Round of 16, Leg 2, FS2, 9:05 p.m.

TENNIS: BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA Round of 16, TENNIS, noon