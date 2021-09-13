La Crosse TV
SPARTA, Wis. — Forty-seven years after he started the business in his father’s hardware store, Mike Haas and his wife, Julie, have started a g…
A 21-year-old Maplewood, Minnesota, man was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with having sex with a 14-year-old girl.
U.S. officials at intake centers in the United Arab Emirates and in Wisconsin have identified numerous incidents in which Afghan girls have been presented to authorities as the “wives” of much older men.
A La Farge man was killed Friday in a single-vehicle crash.
A 29-year-old La Crosse man was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with downloading sexually explicit photos of young girls. Joe…
Schools are ranked based on a variety of factors including academics, admissions, cost and student life.
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Mark Schneider, who with his wife, Laurie, started the Glory Days sports pub in downtown La Crosse in 1996, is happy that new owners will cont…
The "Hatched Baby" has been snatched and now returned.
Across the border: Aaron Rodgers jeopardizing secret plan to ruin Packers and escape to Minnesota! (Maybe!)
We have discovered a secret dark-web memo sent from the Minnesota Vikings to Aaron Rodgers. It is shocking. Shocking, I say.