You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
La Crosse TV
0 comments

La Crosse TV

sunday

AUTO RACING: eNASCAR iRacing: The Pro Invitational Series, Virtual Bristol Motor Speedway, FOX, noon; eNASCAR iRacing: The Pro Invitational Series, Virtual Bristol Motor Speedway, FS1, noon.

HORSE RACING: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 12:30 p.m.; America’s Day at the Races, FS1, 2 p.m.; Trackside Live!, NBCSN, 3 p.m.; America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 5 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News