La Crosse TV

Sunday

AUTO RACING: Formula 1: The Rolex Turkish Grand Prix, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul, ESPN2, 6:55 a.m.; FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lacapelle-Marival, France (Taped), CBSSN, 1 p.m.; NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C., NBC, 1 p.m.; FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lacapelle-Marival, France (Taped), CBSSN, 2 p.m.;

NHRA: Qualifying 2, Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas (Taped), FS1, 2:30 p.m.; NHRA: The Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas, FS1, 3:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY: Liberty at North Carolina, ACCN, 2 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER: Michigan at Penn St., BTN, 1 p.m.; Oregon St. at Stanford, PAC-12N, 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER: Michigan at Nebraska, BTN, 11 a.m.; Oklahoma St. at TCU, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; North Carolina at Boston College, ACCN, Noon; Tennessee at South Carolina, ESPNU, 1 p.m.; Arkansas at Vanderbilt, SECN, 2 p.m.; Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, ACCN, 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Florida at LSU, SECN, Noon; Stanford at Oregon, PAC-12N, 2 p.m.; Texas at Kansas, ESPNU, 3 p.m.;

CYCLING: UCI: The Paris-Tours, Chartres to Tours, 132 miles, France (Taped), NBCSN, 11 p.m.

GOLF: EPGA Tour: The Spanish Open, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, GOLF, 6 a.m.; LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Final Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J., GOLF, 11 a.m.; PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla., GOLF, 2 p.m.; PGA Junior League Championship: Final Round, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz., ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.; PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, GOLF, 4 p.m.

HORSE RACING: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 11:30 a.m.; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1, Noon; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 2:30 p.m.; Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Bourbon Stakes and Spinster Stakes, Keeneland Association Inc., Lexington, Ky., NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.

MARATHON: The Chicago Marathon: From Chicago, NBCSN, 7 a.m.

MLB: A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Boston, Game 3, MLBN, 3 p.m.; A.L. Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox, Game 3, FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA: Preseason: Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.; Preseason: Phoenix at LA Lakers, ESPN, 9 p.m.

NFL: NY Jets vs. Atlanta, London, NFLN, 8:30 a.m.; Green Bay at Cincinnati, FOX, Noon; Chicago at Las Vegas, CBS, 3:05 p.m.; NY Giants at Dallas, FOX, 3:25 p.m.; Buffalo at Kansas City, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

RODEO: PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, Championship Round, Greensboro, N.C. (Taped), CBSSN, 7 p.m.

RUGBY: Premiership: Northampton at Wasps (Taped), NBCSN, 9 p.m.

SAILING: SailGP: Day 2, Andalucía—Cádiz, Spain (Taped), CBSSN, 9 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER: UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Belgium, Third-Place Match, Turin, Italy, ESPNU, 7:50 a.m.; UEFA Nations League: Spain vs. France, Final, Turin, Italy, ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: FASL: Leicester City at Chelsea (Taped), NBCSN, 10 a.m.

TENNIS: Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, Noon

WNBA: WNBA Finals: Chicago at Phoenix, Game 1, ABC, 2 p.m.

