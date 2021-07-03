La Crosse TV

Sunday
AUTO RACING: Formula 1: The BWT Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.; FIM Motocross: The MX2, Maggiora, Italy, CBSSN, 8 a.m.; FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Maggiora, Italy, CBSSN, 9 a.m.; NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis., CNBC, 10 a.m.; IndyCar: The Honda Indy 200, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio, NBC, 11 a.m.; GT World Challenge: The Europe Sprint Cup, Misano, Italy (Taped), CBSSN, noon; NASCAR Cup Series: The Jockey Made in America 250, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis., NBC, 1:30 p.m.; World of Outlaws: The Independence Day Spectacular, Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis. (Taped), CBSSN, 6:30 p.m.
CYCLING: UCI: Tour de France, Stage 9, Cluses to Tignes, 90 miles, NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.
EATING COMPETITION: Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: From Coney Island, N.Y., ESPN, 11 a.m.
GOLF: EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, GOLF, 7 a.m.; PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, GOLF, noon; PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, CBS, 2 p.m.; PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Final Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y., GOLF, 2 p.m.; LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas, GOLF, 4:30 p.m.
HORSE RACING: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1, noon; Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The John A. Nerud Stakes, Belmont Park, San Diego, NBCSN, 4 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE: PLL: Whipsnakes LC vs. Archers LC, Hempstead, N.Y., NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
MLB: LA Dodgers at Washington, MLBN, 10 a.m.; San Diego at Philadelphia, TBS, noon; Boston at Oakland OR Baltimore at LA Angels, MLBN, 3 p.m.; 2021 MLB All-Star Selection Show, ESPN, 4:30 p.m.; NY Mets at NY Yankees, ESPN, 6 p.m.; NY Mets at NY Yankees (StatCast), ESPN2, 6 p.m.; San Francisco at Arizona (Joined in Progress), MLBN, 9:30 p.m.
RUGBY: MLR: Toronto at Old Glory DC, FS1, 5 p.m.; MLR: New Orleans at Los Angeles, FS1, 9 p.m.
TENNIS: ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London, TENNIS, 5 a.m. (Monday).
TRACK AND FIELD: IAAF: Diamond League, Stockholm (Taped), NBCSN, 8 p.m.
WNBA: Atlanta at Las Vegas, NBATV, 5 p.m.; Seattle at Los Angeles, NBATV, 8 p.m.