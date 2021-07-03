La Crosse TV

Sunday

AUTO RACING: Formula 1: The BWT Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.; FIM Motocross: The MX2, Maggiora, Italy, CBSSN, 8 a.m.; FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Maggiora, Italy, CBSSN, 9 a.m.; NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis., CNBC, 10 a.m.; IndyCar: The Honda Indy 200, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio, NBC, 11 a.m.; GT World Challenge: The Europe Sprint Cup, Misano, Italy (Taped), CBSSN, noon; NASCAR Cup Series: The Jockey Made in America 250, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis., NBC, 1:30 p.m.; World of Outlaws: The Independence Day Spectacular, Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis. (Taped), CBSSN, 6:30 p.m.