La Crosse TV

Saturday

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Penn State at Michigan, ABC, 11 a.m.; North Carolina State at Syracuse, ACCN, 11 a.m.; Kent State at Buffalo, CBSSN, 11 a.m.; Kentucky at Florida, ESPN, 11 a.m.; Maryland at Indiana, ESPN2, 11 a.m.; Bowling Green at Ohio, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, FOX, 11 a.m.; Ohio State at Illinois, FS1, 11 a.m.; Vanderbilt at Missouri, SECN, 11 a.m.; Pittsburgh at Clemson, ABC, 2:30 p.m.; Auburn at Alabama, CBS, 2:30 p.m.; Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee State, CBSSN, 2:30 p.m.; Northwestern at Michigan State, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.; Troy at Appalachian State, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.; Louisville at Boston College, ACCN, 3 p.m.; San Jose State at Boise State, FOX, 3 p.m.; Rutgers at Purdue, FS1, 3 p.m.; Mississippi State at Mississippi, SECN, 3 p.m.; Memphis at Navy, CBSSN, 6 p.m.; Louisiana State at Texas A&M, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Kansas State at Baylor, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Utah at Washington, ABC, 6:30 p.m.; Georgia at South Carolina, SECN, 6:30 p.m.; Virginia at Florida State, ACCN, 7 p.m.; Arizona at UCLA, FOX, 7 p.m.; Texas Christian at Kansas, FS1, 7 p.m.