La Crosse TV

Saturday
BIATHLON: IBU: World Cup, Women’s Sprint, Oestersund, Sweden (Taped), NBCSN, 9 p.m.
BOXING: Championship Boxing: Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton Jr. (Super-Bantamweights), Las Vegas, SHO, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL: Baha Mar Bahamas Championship: Louisville vs. Maryland, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas, CBSSN, 9 a.m.; St. Peter’s at Providence, FS2, 11 a.m.; NJIT at St. John’s, FS2, 3 p.m.; SIU_Edwardsville at Creighton, FS2, 5 p.m.; Marshall at Indiana, BTN, 6 p.m.; Emerald Coast Classic: TBD, Championship, Niceville, Fla., CBSSN, 6 p.m.; N. Illinois at Marquette, FS2, 7 p.m.; Sacramento St. at Arizona, PAC-12N, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Georgia at Georgia Tech, ABC, 11 a.m.; Maryland at Rutgers, BTN, 11 a.m.; Houston at UConn, CBSSN, 11 a.m.; Florida St. at Florida, ESPN, 11 a.m.; Wake Forest at Boston College, ESPN2, 11 a.m.; Navy at Temple, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; Ohio St. at Michigan, FOX, 11 a.m.; /Texas Tech at Baylor, FS1, 11 a.m.; Florida St. at Florida (Command Center), SECN, 11 a.m.; Penn St. at Michigan St., ABC, 2:30 p.m.; Northwestern at Illinois, BTN, 2:30 p.m.; Alabama at Auburn, CBS, 2:30 p.m.; W. Kentucky at Marshall, CBSSN, 2:30 p.m.; Oregon St. at Oregon, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.; Indiana at Purdue, FS1, 2:30 p.m.; Virginia Tech at Virginia, ACCN, 2:45 p.m.; Vanderbilt at Tennessee, SECN, 2:45 p.m.; Tulsa at SMU, ESPN2, 3 p.m.; Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, ESPNU, 3 p.m.; Wisconsin at Minnesota, FOX, 3 p.m.; Arizona at Arizona St., PAC-12N, 3 p.m.; Grambling St. at Southern U., NBCSN, 4 p.m.; Texas A&M at LSU, ESPN, 6 p.m.; West Virginia at Kansas, FS1, 6 p.m.; Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., ABC, 6:30 p.m.; Pittsburgh at Syracuse, ACCN, 6:30 p.m.; Kentucky at Louisville, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.; Tulane at Memphis, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.; Clemson at South Carolina, SECN, 6:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Stanford, FOX, 7 p.m.; Nevada at Colorado St., CBSSN, 8 p.m.; BYU at South Carolina, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.; California at UCLA, FS1, 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Milwaukee, FS2, 1 p.m.; Nebraska at Purdue, BTN, 8 p.m.; Stanford at California, PAC-12N, 10:30 p.m.
GOLF: EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa, GOLF, 4 a.m.; LEPGA Tour: The Spain Open, Third Round, Los Naranjos Golf Club, Málaga, Spain (Taped), GOLF, 1:30 p.m.; Asian Tour: The Blue Canyon Phuket Championship, Final Round, Blue Canyon CC (Canyon Course), Phuket Island, Thailand, GOLF, 11 p.m.; EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa, GOLF, 4 a.m. (Sunday)
HORSE RACING: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 10:30 a.m.
NBA: Phoenix at Brooklyn, NBATV, 6:30 p.m.
NHL: Edmonton at Vegas, NHLN, 6 p.m.
SKIING/SNOWBOARDING: FIS: World Cup, Killington, Vt. (Taped), NBC, 2 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal, NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.; Premier League: Wolverhampton at Norwich City, NBCSN, 9 a.m.; Premier League: Southampton at Liverpool, USA, 9 a.m.; Premier League: Leeds United at Brighton & Hove Albion, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
TENNIS: WTT: Springfield vs. Orange County, New York vs. San Diego, Indian Wells, Calif., TENNIS, 5 p.m.