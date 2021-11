La Crosse TV

Sunday

AHL HOCKEY: Toronto at Chicago, NHLN, 2 p.m.

AUTO RACING: Formula 1: The Heineken Brazilian Grand Prix, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, ESPN2, 10:55 a.m.; NHRA: Qualifying, Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, Pomona, Calif. (Taped), FS1, 1 p.m.; FIM MotoGP: Final Round, Valencia, Spain, NBC, 1:30 p.m.; NHRA: The Auto Club NHRA Finals, Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, Pomona, Calif., FS1, 3 p.m.; FIM MotoGP: Final Round, Valencia, Spain (Taped), NBCSN, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL: Yale at Seton Hall, FS1, 11 a.m.; East Tennessee St. at Tennessee, SECN, 11 a.m.; Florida St. at Florida, ESPN, noon; Drexel at Syracuse, ESPN2, 4 p.m.; Asheville Championship: W. Kentucky vs. South Carolina, 3rd Place Game, Asheville, N.C., ESPNU, 4 p.m.; Asheville Championship: Minnesota vs. Princeton, Championship, Asheville, N.C., ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Notre Dame at Syracuse, ACCN, 11 a.m.; Florida at NC State, ACCN, 1 p.m.; W. Michigan at Purdue, BTN, 1:30 p.m.; Texas at Stanford, ESPN, 2 p.m.; Mississippi Valley St. at Mississippi, SECN, 3 p.m.; Kentucky at Indiana, ESPN, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER: Big Ten Tournament: Indiana at Penn St., Championship, BTN, 11 a.m.; Big East Tournament: Providence vs. Georgetown, Championship, Washington, FS2, 11 a.m.; American Athletic Tournament: UCF at Tulsa, Championship, ESPNEWS, noon; Atlantic Coast Championship: Notre Dame vs. Duke, Cary, N.C., ESPNU, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Missouri at Georgia, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; Texas A&M at Kentucky, SECN, 1 p.m.; UCLA at Oregon, PAC-12N, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Minnesota, BTN, 3:30 p.m.

FIGURE SKATING: ISU: The Grand Prix of Japan, Tokyo, NBC, 3 p.m.

FISHING: Bassmaster Elite Series: The Redfish Cup Championship, Port Aransas, Port Aransas, Texas, FS1, 7 a.m.

GOLF: EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, GOLF, 2 a.m.; PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Final Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, GOLF, noon; PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Final Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, GOLF, 3 p.m.; LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Final Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (Taped), GOLF, 6:30 p.m.

HORSE RACING: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 10:30 a.m.; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 1 p.m.

NBA G LEAGUE: Delaware at Maine, NBATV, noon.

NFL: Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Tennessee, Jacksonville at Indianapolis, Cleveland at New England, Buffalo at NY Jets, CBS, noon; Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Dallas, Detroit at Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay at Washington, FOX, noon; Regional Coverage: Carolina at Arizona, Minnesota at LA Chargers. FOX, 3:05 p.m.; Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Denver, Seattle at Green Bay, CBS, 3:25 p,n,; Kansas City at Las Vegas, CBS, 7:20 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER: FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Spain vs. Sweden, Seville, Spain, ABC, 1:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: FASL: Manchester United at Everton, NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.; FASL: Chelsea at Manchester City, NBC, 11:30 a.m.; NWSL Playoff: Washington at OL Reign, Semifinal, CBSSN, 2 p.m.; NWSL Playoff: Chicago at Portland FC, Semifinal, CBSSN, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS: ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, TENNIS, 4:30 a.m.; ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; ATP Finals Singles Round Robin, TENNIS, 7 a.m.; ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, TENNIS, 11:30 a.m.; WTA Finals, ATP Finals Round Robin, TENNIS, 2 p.m.; WTA Finals Round Robin, TENNIS, 7:30 p.m.; WTT: San Diego vs. Orange County, Indian Wells, Calif., NBCSN, 8 p.m.

