La Crosse TV

Sunday AUTO RACING: NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord N.C. (Taped), FS1, 9 a.m.; MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped), FS2, 11 a.m.; GT World Challenge America: Rounds 9 & 10, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y., CBSSN, noon; NHRA: The DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord N.C., FOX, 1 p.m.; IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif., NBC, 2:30 p.m.; MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 2, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped), FS1, 5 p.m.; MotoGP: The Misano Grand Prix, Misano World Circuit, Misano Adriatico, Italy (Taped), NBCSN, 5 p.m.; FIM Motocross: The MX2, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped), CBSSN, 10 p.m.; FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped), CBSSN, 11 p.m.
BOXING: PBC Fight Night: Maliek Montgomery vs. Aleem Jumakhonov (Super-Featherweights), Bakersfield, Calif., FS1, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY: UMass at Wake Forest, ACCN, 11 a.m.; Iowa at Louisville, ACCN, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER: Duke at North Carolina, ACCN, 6 p.m.; California at UCLA, PAC-12N, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER: Penn St. at Rutgers, BTN, 11 a.m.; CS Northridge at Southern Cal, PAC-12N, 3 p.m.; Santa Clara at Stanford, PAC-12N, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Stanford at Kentucky, SECN, noon; Notre Dame at Ohio St., ESPN2, 1 p.m.; Jackson St. at Mississippi St., SECN, 2 p.m.
GOLF: EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, Final Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands, GOLF, 6 a.m.; LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore., GOLF, 2 p.m.; PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif., GOLF, 5 p.m.; PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped), GOLF, 8:30 p.m.
HORSE RACING: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, noon; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1, 1 p.m.; Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Natalma Stakes and Summer Stakes, Woodbine Racetrack, Toronto, NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE: PLL Playoffs: Whipsnakes LC vs. Chaos LC, Championship, Washington, NBC, 11 a.m.
MLB: LA Dodgers at Cincinnati, TBS, noon; Atlanta at San Francisco OR Chicago White Sox at Texas, MLBN, 3 p.m.; Philadelphia at NY Mets, ESPN, 6 p.m.
NFL: Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, CBS, noon; Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Chicago, LA Rams at Indianapolis, Buffalo at Miami, San Francisco at Philadelphia, New Orleans at Carolina, FOX, noon; Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Arizona, FOX, 3:05 p.m.; Regional Coverage: Dallas at LA Chargers, CBS, 3:25 p.m.; Kansas City at Baltimore, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
RODEO: PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, Championship Round, Newark N.J. (Taped), CBSSN, 7 p.m.
RUGBY: Premiership: Harlequins at Newcastle (Taped), NBCSN, 11 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham United, NBCSN, 8 a.m.; Serie A: AC Milan at Juventas, CBSSN, 1;40 p.m.; MLS: Orlando City SC at Philadelphia Union, ESPN, 3 p.m.; MLS: LAFC at Portland, FS1, 6:30 p.m.; Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey, FS2, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL: Athletes Unlimited: Team Ocasio vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont Ill., FS1, 11 a.m.; Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Chidester, Rosemont Ill., FS2, 3 p.m.
TENNIS: Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Finals, TENNIS, 8 a.m.; Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m. (Monday)
WNBA: Atlanta at Connecticut, NBATV, noon; Las Vegas at Phoenix, ABC, 2 p.m.; Los Angeles at Dallas, NBATV, 4 p.m.; Indiana at Chicago, CBSSN, 5 p.m.