La Crosse TV
ON TV

La Crosse TV

FRIDAY

AUTO RACING: Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m.; Formula One: Practice 2, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.; ARCA Menards: Series East Racing (taped), NBCSN, 2 p.m.; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.; Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m. (Saturday).

GOLF: EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Second Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England, GOLF, 6 a.m.; EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Second Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England, GOLF, 9 a.m.; Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Second Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind., GOLF, noon; PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill., GOLF, 2 p.m.; LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, First Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark. (taped), GOLF, 6:30 p.m.

KOREAN LEAGUE BASEBALL: KT Wiz vs. LG Twins, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.; SK Wyverns vs. NC Dinos, ESPN, 3:55 a.m. (Saturday).

MLB: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, FSW, 7 p.m.; Cleveland at St. Louis, FS1, 7 p.m.

