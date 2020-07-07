You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse TV
ON TV

La Crosse TV

THURSDAY

NASCAR AUTO RACING 7 p.m.

Xfinity Series The Shady Rays 200, FS1

MEN’S BASKETBALL 1 p.m.

TBT: The Money Team vs Jimmy V or Herd That, ESPN

3 p.m.

TBT: Overseas Elite vs Armored Athlete or Power of the Paw, ESPN

BOXING 7 p.m.

Top Rank: Jerry Forrest vs Carlos Takam, ESPN

GOLF 2 p.m.

PGA Tour: The Workday Charity Open, GOLF

HORSE RACING Noon

America’s Day at the Races, FS2

KBO BASEBALL 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

NC Dinos vs LG Twins, ESPN

MEN’S SOCCER 8 a.m.

MLS is Back Tournament: New York FC vs Philadelphia Union, ESPN

11:55 a.m.

Premier League: Tottenham at Bournemouth, NBCSN

12:25 p.m.

Serie A: Udinese at SPAL, ESPN2

2:10 p.m.

Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa, NBCSN

