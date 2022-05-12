La Crosse TV

AUTO RACING: NASCAR Truck: Qualifying, FS1, 11 a.m.; NASCAR ARCA: The Dutch Boy 150, FS1, 1 p.m.; IndyCar; The Grand Prix of Indianapolis, NBC, 2:30 p.m.; NASCAR Truck: The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Kansas, FS1, 7 p.m.; NHRA: Qualifying (taped), FS1, 9:30 p.m.
BOXING: Showtime Championship Main Card: Jermell Charlo vs Brian Carlos Castano (Light-Middleweight), SHO, 8 p.m.
GOLF: DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, GOLF, 6:30 a.m.; PGA: The AT&T Byron Nelson, GOLF, noon and CBS, 2 p.m.; PGA Champions: The Regions Tradition, GOLF, 2 p.m.; LPGA: The Cognizant Founders Cup, GOLF, 4 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: UFC Fight Night Prelims, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.; UFC Fight Night Main Card: Jan Blachowicz vs Aleksandar Rakic (Light-Heavyweights), ESPN2, 9 p.m.
MLB: San Diego at Atlanta, FS1, 3 p.m.; Milwaukee at Miami, BSWI, 5 p.m.; Cleveland at Minnesota, BSNO, 6 p.m.
- Go Fund Me account set up after house fire claims the lives of four children
- Passenger with no flying experience lands plane at Florida airport after pilot became incapacitated
- La Crosse man who sexually assaulted, impregnated 13-year-old sentenced to 16 years
- After attending nursing school together, mom and daughter work one floor apart at Gundersen
- Update: Names, details released in Onalaska standoff case; $50,000 cash bond set
- 2-year-old dies in farm machinery accident in Monroe County
- 2-year-old child dies in farm machinery accident in Monroe County, authorities say
- La Crosse man charged with first, second degree sexual assault of a child
- Fundraiser for family who lost four children in house fire reaches $150,000
- Wisconsin man charged with homicide, sexual assault, in death of toddler
- WATCH NOW: Steve Cahalan: Bakery, home goods boutique open
- Wyoming woman arrested after being found with missing teen in Onalaska
- Railroaders quit after BNSF institutes ‘draconian’ attendance policy
- La Crosse man charged with stalking, criminal trespassing
- Alabama jail official who helped inmate escape is dead after shooting herself
NHL PLAYOFFS: Boston at Carolina, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.; Tampa Bay at Toronto, TNT, 6 p.m.; L.A. Kings at Edmonton, ESPN, 9 p.m.
USFL: New Orleans vs New Jersey, FOX, 1 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!