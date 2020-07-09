La Crosse TV

SATURDAY
AUTO RACING: IndyCar: The GMR Grand Prix, NBC, 11 a.m.; IndyCar: Road America Qualifying, NBCSN, 2 p.m.; IndyCar: The REV Group Grand Prix, NBCSN, 4 p.m.
GOLF: PGA Tour The Workday Charity Open, GOLF, noon and CBS, 2 p.m.; American Century Championship, NBC, 2 p.m. and GOLF, 9 p.m.
HORSE RACING: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, noon
KBO BASEBALL: NC Dinos vs LG Twins, ESPN, 3 a.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: UFC 251: Kamaru Osman vs Gilbert Burns, ESPN, 7 p.m.
RUGBY: Super Rugby: Christchurch at Auckland, ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Premier League: West Ham at Norwich City, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.; Premier League: Burnley at Liverpool, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.; Premier League: Chelsea at Sheffield United, NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.; Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton, NBC, 2 p.m.; MLS is Back Tournament: Atlanta United vs New York, FOX, 7 p.m.
