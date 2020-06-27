La Crosse TV

SUNDAY
AUTO RACING: FIA Formula E: Race at Home Series, FS2, 10 a.m.; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pocono Green 225, FS1, 11:30 a.m.; MotoAmerica Superbike, FS1, 1:30 p.m.; NASCAR Cup Series: The Pocono 350, FS1, 2 p.m.
GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, GOLF, noon and CBS, 2 p.m.; Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Utah Championship, GOLF, 5 p.m.
HORSE RACING: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, noon and 1 p.m. and FS2, 5:30 p.m.; Trackside Live!, NBCSN, 3 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Premier League: Southampton at Watford, NBCSN, 10:25 a.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!